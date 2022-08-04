Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fiverr Earnings: The Good and the Bad

By Neil Rozenbaum - Aug 4, 2022 at 9:43AM

The company focuses on long-term success rather than short-term growth at all costs.

In this video, I will go over Fiverr's (FVRR 17.21%) second-quarter earnings and talk about how the business is performing in an unpredictable environment. 

  • Revenue for the quarter was $85 million, up 13% year over year (YOY), missing the lower end of guidance. Active buyers reached 4.2 million (flat since Q4 2021), and spend per buyer is up 14% year over year to $259.
  • The company expects Q3 revenue to grow 9.5% at the midpoint to $81.5 million.
  • Fiverr lowered full-year guidance from 19% growth YOY to 13% at the midpoint, but it increased guidance on adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from $13.5 million to $20.5 million at the midpoint. 
  • Revenue from its Q2 2017 cohort is over five times the initial performance marketing investment.
  • Management said that in the current environment the company will look to deliver continuous EBITDA expansion and free cash flow rather than grow at any cost. 

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Aug. 3, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 4, 2022.

Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Fiverr International. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fiverr International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

