Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

3 Reasons I'm Buying This Crypto Hand Over Fist

By RJ Fulton - Aug 14, 2022 at 1:45AM

Key Points

  • zkEVMs should increase Polygon's flexibility with existing Ethereum smart contracts.
  • Instagram and Facebook will be unveiling Polygon NFTs.
  • Polygon is now part of Disney's business venture program.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Polygon continues to showcase why it might just be the blockchain of the future.

The Polygon (MATIC) blockchain made a name for itself over the last few years thanks in part to Ethereum's (ETH) rise. Polygon is a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum. This means that Polygon helps make Ethereum more efficient, since Ethereum suffers from congestion and high traffic at times. Users flock to Polygon because it offers the security and decentralization of Ethereum, but with faster speeds and lower fees. 

Polygon has a proven track record, but its future is what's most exciting. Even with a brutal bear market gripping most cryptocurrencies, Polygon's developers continue to create new solutions to support more and more use cases. 

zk-What?

Arguably the most important development coming from Polygon is known as the zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine (zkEVM). This technological feat allows the Polygon blockchain to support further use cases without sacrificing speeds or costs. 

Without getting too technical, zkEVMs make Polygon more versatile to support not only new smart contracts but even old smart contracts that were originally written on Ethereum. These zkEVMs allow developers to migrate their Ethereum-based smart contracts to Polygon's blockchain without having to rewrite any code. Developers might want to do this because Polygon offers those lower fees and faster speeds previously mentioned. In addition, a move to Polygon won't sacrifice any of the highly desired security and decentralization that comes with the Ethereum blockchain.

It is planned that the zkEVMs will be live in early 2023. Timelines in crypto are notoriously unstable -- look no further than Ethereum's merge to proof of stake, which has been delayed multiple times -- but zkEVMs could enable Polygon to reach a new level of usefulness, something that might be worth waiting a few more months for. 

Polygon pairs with Meta

In those next few months, an increased number of users might start realizing that Polygon offers a world of opportunities. Just a few weeks ago it was announced by Meta (META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg that Instagram will unveil NFTs to users in over 100 countries across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The plan is for NFTs from Solana (SOL), Flow (FLOW), Ethereum, and -- last but not least -- Polygon to be compatible with Instagram.

Rather than being a marketplace to purchase NFTs, users will be able to show off and share their digital assets with followers. The NFTs will have basic information like the creator, name of the piece, and the blockchain on which it was purchased. 

This is likely the most exposure Polygon NFTs have ever received. Now that Polygon has a presence in front of Instagram's two billion users, hopefully more users will learn of its lower fees and faster transaction speeds compared to Ethereum.

Disney does crypto

As if the last month wasn't good enough for Polygon, the blockchain garnered attention from one of the most well-known companies in the world. In late July, Disney (DIS)  announced that its latest round of participants in the Accelerator Program was finalized -- and Polygon was one of them.

The Accelerator Program is a "business development program designed to accelerate the growth of innovative companies from around the world." As one of six members to be part of this year's class, Polygon receives investment capital, access to co-working space at Disney's creative campus, and mentor support. Disney hopes that eventually a collaboration will come out of these ventures.

Imagine what this could do for Polygon's growth -- and its price. Serving as the blockchain of choice for Disney could propel Polygon to heights that we haven't seen before. When taking into account that zkEVMs are on the horizon, a presence with Instagram is looming, and the possibility of joining forces with Disney -- it almost seems too good to be true.

Despite being down nearly 70% from its all-time high, out of all the other beaten-down cryptocurrencies, Polygon might have the most upside in the entire market. Even if Polygon were to only return its previous high of almost $3, that would present investors with a possible 300% return. Nothing is guaranteed in investing, but if Polygon could reach that price before its associations with Instagram or  Disney and the introduction of zkEVMs, imagine where it could head in the future.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. RJ Fulton has positions in Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum, Meta Platforms, Inc., Polygon, Solana, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Polygon Stock Quote
Polygon
MATIC
The Walt Disney Company Stock Quote
The Walt Disney Company
DIS
 Meta Platforms, Inc. Stock Quote
Meta Platforms, Inc.
META
 Ethereum Stock Quote
Ethereum
ETH
 Solana Stock Quote
Solana
SOL
 Flow Stock Quote
Flow
FLOW

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Person making decision on smart phone
Why Disney Is Backing This Cryptocurrency and You Should, Too
 smartphone happy getty 7.10.17
2 Reasons Polygon (MATIC) Just Became an Even Better Buy
 Software developer working on laptop
Should You Buy Polygon While It's Below $1?
 disney
Disney Just Partnered With This Big Crypto Project
 Air pollution, thick smoke from a chimney
Why Polygon Is Soaring Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
400%
 
S&P 500 Returns
128%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/14/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security Card Dice Gamble Chips Benefit Cut CPI Entitlement Getty
4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make
Bull market 1
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
scientist working with silicon wafer
3 Semiconductor Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life
Two people laughing as money falls down on them from above
Missed Out on the FAANG Stocks? Buy the CASH Stocks Instead.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services