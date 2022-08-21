Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Las Vegas Is the World Gambling Capital Again

By Travis Hoium - Aug 21, 2022 at 6:00AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Las Vegas is on track for a record year and is once again the king of gambling.

Las Vegas is once again the largest gambling region in the world after Macao has fallen off a cliff during the pandemic. This video digs into how bad Macao is down and how 2022 could be a record year for Las Vegas.

*Stock prices used were closing prices of Aug. 19, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 20, 2022.

Travis Hoium has positions in MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/riiv, I'll earn some extra money that supports my channel. My opinions remain my own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

MGM Resorts International Stock Quote
MGM Resorts International
MGM
$34.73 (-2.50%) $0.89
Wynn Resorts, Limited Stock Quote
Wynn Resorts, Limited
WYNN
$63.67 (-2.81%) $-1.84
Eldorado Resorts, Inc. Stock Quote
Eldorado Resorts, Inc.
CZR
$46.71 (-4.98%) $-2.45

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Slot Machine in a Casino
Las Vegas Is no Longer a Casino Town
 Slot Machine in a Casino
Why MGM Resorts Stock Jumped After Earnings
 featured-transcript-logo
MGM Resorts International (MGM) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 Casino table with chips falling on it
Why MGM Resorts Stock Topped the Market Today
 Casino
Why MGM Stock Got Rocked Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
387%
 
S&P 500 Returns
126%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/21/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

digital-snowflake-circuit
Will Snowflake Be Worth More Than Alphabet by 2030?
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Exceptional Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
Stack of One Hundred Dollar Bills Cash Money Stimulus Invest Retire Getty
4 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029
supermarket
3 Top Dividend Kings to Buy for the Long Haul

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services