Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Investing in the Metaverse Is More Than Child's Play

By Kristi Waterworth - Sep 1, 2022 at 5:30AM

Key Points

  • The metaverse may be virtual, but it's a seriously real place for businesses and investors.
  • Companies across the spectrum are building their metaverse headquarters out right now.
  • This is creating huge opportunities for virtual real estate investors.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

It might feel a little silly to spend real money on real estate that you can't actually stand on, but metaverse investors are proving there's gold in the virtual hills.

For many metaverse skeptics, it may seem like the virtual worlds of the metaverse are nothing more than hyped-up video games for teenagers, but metaverse investing is more important and nuanced than it may seem. Metaverse real estate, virtual property you can hold with a verifiable virtual deed, is a serious pursuit for many.

Although prices across the board have dropped significantly since the crypto winter started in the spring, metaverse real estate is a long way from being down and out. Despite the instability brought to financial markets by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, global inflation, supply chain shortages, an ongoing pandemic, and rising interest rates, virtual real estate continues to command the attention of a huge range of investors, from individual land holders to small virtual real estate companies and even corporations looking to get in on the market.

Here are a few reasons you should be paying more attention to this emerging asset class.

1. Financial leaders are already taking note

Although financial institutions aren't all-knowing, they do tend to have a way with money. And they have analysts who can help them to figure out just how much a potential new investment might be worth to them in the longer term. That's why when Citigroup published a report in March predicting the metaverse could be an $8 trillion to $13 trillion addressable market by 2030, people took notice.

A lot of things have changed in investment markets since March, but consulting firm McKinsey & Co. still felt pretty bullish about the metaverse. It issued its own prediction in June of a $5 trillion market in the metaverse by 2030. Even that wasn't the last word on the subject. DBS Bank, the largest bank in Southeast Asia, also issued a prediction for a market value of between $3 trillion and $11 trillion by 2030 in a research report in July.

Reports are great, but when it comes to boots on the ground, financial leaders are still not shy about their enthusiasm for the metaverse. Investment banks JPMorgan Chase and Fidelity have both established their own virtual offices and interactive experiences  in metaverse platform Decentraland (MANA -2.69%).

2. People are running real businesses out of the not-so-real world

There are a number of companies finding ways to make their metaverse real estate purchases worth a lot more than just the money they spent on acquisition. For example, Tokens.com is a huge landlord for metaverse properties, offering consulting services and virtual real estate rentals to companies around the world under its Metaverse Group subsidiary.

Another big player is privately held metaverse landholder LandVault (formerly Admix). This company also connects brands to metaverse real estate projects, as well as providing design services for those spots. In a recent interview with Fast Company, owner Sam Huber explained that the company earns rents upward of $60,000 per month per property for custom-designed structures in metaverse worlds.

These are just a few examples of the real-world money coming out of the virtual worlds of the metaverse.

3. Brands are finding more and interesting ways to put the metaverse to work

Although fashion brands have made a lot of noise with their entry into the metaverse (and rightfully so), there are lots of other companies finding their homes on the digital streets of platforms like Decentraland and The Sandbox (SAND -3.50%).

For example, HSBC Bank has picked up a chunk of land in virtual world The Sandbox to build a virtual stadium for both sporting events and e-sports, and although the final stadium isn't complete, it can be assumed this will look like other stadium models in the metaverse, with live play appearing on large screens in stadium settings where other team-branded events take place;  Paramount Global's CBS has entered at Decentraland, with a property built exclusively to promote its popular program Ghosts

Samsung has famously built a digital twin of its 837 store in Decentraland, as well, where it regularly hosts new product releases that allow customers to interact with digital copies of products, watch videos about said releases, and even order for home delivery. Even Honda and Hyundai have their own virtual car lots to help with new vehicle launches in the metaverse, with interactive displays and metaverse-only incentives if you choose to visit a metaverse dealership. Products still have to be ordered from secure websites, but the far more immersive experience for a variety of items can answer more questions, build brand loyalty, and create a (mostly) end-to-end sales experience.

The metaverse is for serious investors, as well as virtual explorers

Although it might seem like child's play to build digital buildings and host digital events in a virtual world, these activities are becoming very serious pursuits for many. As the metaverse expands, so will the opportunities for all kinds of companies and brands. Those early adopters may find that they're a few steps ahead of the rest of the world as adoption of this virtual space grows.

Buying metaverse real estate now, rather than waiting for some time in the future, is a solid move if your company can benefit from a virtual experience for potential customers, or you'd like to get involved in designing and creating the metaverse as a real estate developer.

Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Kristi Waterworth has positions in Decentraland and Sandbox. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Decentraland Stock Quote
Decentraland
MANA
$0.77 (-2.69%) $0.02
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Stock Quote
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
HMC
$26.52 (-0.49%) $0.13
Citigroup Inc. Stock Quote
Citigroup Inc.
C
$48.81 (-0.55%) $0.27
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Quote
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPM
$113.73 (-0.59%) $0.68
Paramount Global Stock Quote
Paramount Global
PARA
$23.39 (-2.79%) $0.67
Hyundai Motor Company Stock Quote
Hyundai Motor Company
HYMTF
$34.79 (-2.25%) $0.80
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Stock Quote
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
SSUN
$1,004.00 (-0.20%) $-2.00
The Sandbox Stock Quote
The Sandbox
SAND
$0.93 (-3.50%) $0.03
Tokens.com Corp. Stock Quote
Tokens.com Corp.
SMUR.F
$0.28 (1.82%) $0.01

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

how-to-buy-virtual-land
2 Reasons to Buy the Dip in Metaverse Real Estate
 GettyImages-1373124443
McKinsey Forecasts a $5 Trillion Metaverse. Why Getting in Now Could Be a Genius Move
 bored-ape-yacht-club
3 Reasons Virtual Real Estate Will Weather the Crypto Crash
 Decentraland Average Daily Buyers and Sellers (6-22-2022)
There's a Strong Bull Case for Metaverse Real Estate, Even as Crypto Plunges
 GettyImages-1369564041
Could a Recession Crush the Metaverse?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
356%
 
S&P 500 Returns
117%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/01/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

A picture of a dollar coin being split in half on top of a blue share certificate
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
AXP gold card
86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks
A person sitting at a desk with multiple computer monitors writing code
A Bull Market Is Coming. 2 High-Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Couple using a computer.
Got $5,000? These 2 Growth Stocks Are Near Their 52-Week Lows

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services