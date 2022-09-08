Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Coca-Cola a Buy?

By Leo Sun - Sep 8, 2022 at 9:45AM

Key Points

  • Coca-Cola has been a top defensive stock over the past year.
  • Its evergreen brand, stable growth, and high dividend have made it a safe-haven investment.
  • However, investors should keep their long-term expectations realistic.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The beverage giant's share price has held up well during this bear market -- but can it generate market-beating returns over the long term?

It's been a rough year for investors. The S&P 500 has been in a bear market for nearly three months, and that pain could continue as inflation, rising interest rates, and other macro headwinds rattle the economy. Right now, the S&P 500 is down by about 17% year to date. 

Yet, Coca-Cola (KO -0.62%) seems to have been immune to the sell-off. The beverage giant's shares are actually up by about 3.5% this year. It also still looks reasonably valued at 24 times forward earnings and pays an attractive dividend with a forward yield of 2.8% at the current share price. Should investors consider it a good, safe-haven stock in this choppy market?

A person holds a Coca-Cola plate at the Coca-Cola Store in Orlando.

Image source: Coca-Cola.

Why do defensive investors love Coca-Cola?

Coca-Cola has struggled due to declining soda consumption rates over the past few decades, but it acquired and launched more brands of bottled water, teas, fruit juices, coffee, sports drinks, and even alcoholic beverages to offset that slowdown. It also refreshed its sodas, offering smaller can and bottle sizes, sugar-free versions, and new flavors to attract customers.

Coca-Cola's organic sales rose by 6% in 2019, but declined by 9% in 2020 as restaurants shut down during the first phase of the pandemic. That revenue downturn was short-lived; its organic sales grew 8% in 2021 as the lockdowns ended, and management expects growth in the 12% to 13% range this year -- even though it has suspended sales in Russia, faces more COVID-19 lockdowns in China, and is grappling with inflationary headwinds. The beverage king expects its comparable EPS to grow by 5% to 6% this year, or 14% to 15% on a constant-currency basis. 

The company is fairly well-insulated from inflation and other macroeconomic headwinds because consumers tend to continue buying its beverages steadily even during downturns. That resilience, which is supported by its evergreen brands, gives it the ability to gradually raise its prices to keep pace with inflation.

Coca-Cola's consistent growth has enabled it to raise its dividends annually for six straight decades, earning it a spot among the elite Dividend Kings -- those few companies that have maintained their payout-boosting streaks for at least half a century. Coca-Cola only spent 73% of its free cash flow (FCF) on dividend payments over the past 12 months -- so it still has plenty of room for more hikes. It also plans to spend about $500 million on stock buybacks this year.

Why do long-term investors dislike Coca-Cola?

Coca-Cola is a good defensive stock to hold during a volatile bear market, but it has consistently underperformed the S&P 500 over the longer term. Over the past 20 years, Coca-Cola's stock rose 145% as the S&P 500 gained 339%. If we factor in reinvested dividends, Coca-Cola's total return of 338% still falls well short of the S&P 500's total return of 552%. Coca-Cola also underperformed the market over the past 10 years, delivering a total return of just 123% compared to the S&P 500's total return of 240%.

Past performance never guarantees future results, but that pattern implies that an S&P 500 index fund or ETF might be a better long-term investment than Coca-Cola. Meanwhile, over the past 20 years, its rival PepsiCo (PEP -0.23%) -- which also sells packaged foods through its Frito-Lay and Quaker Foods brands -- beat the market with a total return of 676%.

The market's recent rotation toward defensive, blue-chip stocks has also boosted Coca-Cola's price-to-earnings ratio to its highest levels in more than two years. Therefore, Coca-Cola's year-to-date rally seems to mainly have been driven by fear -- and the stock might pull back if that fear subsides.

Lastly, Coca-Cola may be repurchasing its own shares, but its insiders still sold more than twice as many shares as they bought over the past 12 months. That tepid insider interest suggests its stock might be overvalued. By comparison, PepsiCo's insiders bought slightly more shares than they sold during the same period.

Is it the right time to buy Coca-Cola's stock?

I believe Coca-Cola will remain a safe stock to buy as interest rates continue to rise. It should also remain a good dividend stock to hold in a diversified portfolio. However, investors should realize that the stock isn't cheap, and over the long term, it could underperform the S&P 500 -- which, as a broad market index, houses a wide variety of higher-growth stocks. Therefore, Coca-Cola is worth buying as a defensive play today -- but investors shouldn't expect it to generate jaw-dropping returns.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $47.50 calls on Coca-Cola. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

The Coca-Cola Company Stock Quote
The Coca-Cola Company
KO
$61.92 (-0.62%) $0.39
Pepsico, Inc. Stock Quote
Pepsico, Inc.
PEP
$172.84 (-0.23%) $0.41

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Buy and hold wealth building dividends
2 Top Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever
 blocks with arrows pointing up building growth
2 Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing
 Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool5
The 1 Number That's Imperative to Warren Buffett's Success
 coca-cola-love-cans
What Bear Market? This Unstoppable Stock Is One to Hold Forever
 investor excited holding money smartphone
3 Dividend Stocks That Are Passive Income Machines

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
356%
 
S&P 500 Returns
117%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/08/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Getty - senior looking thoughtful
Social Security Recipients Could Soon See Their Largest Raise in Decades
A team of five employees laughing while talking in the office
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 169% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Growth 11
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,828% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
An artificial intelligence, deep-learning concept overlaid on a persons side profile
3 AI Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services