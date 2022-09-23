Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Why KnowBe4 Stock Skyrocketed This Week

By Eric Volkman – Sep 23, 2022 at 5:26PM

Key Points

  • A private equity firm is interested in the company.
  • So interested, it's willing to pay a nearly 40% premium to acquire it.

Investors awaited news of a lucrative buyout offer for the cybersecurity education specialist.

What happened

Now this was a superb way for a stock to kick off its trading week. KnowBe4 (KNBE -2.41%) announced Monday morning that it had received a buyout offer at a rich premium to its share price. Investors and at least one analyst believe the cybersecurity education specialist will end up being sold; as a result, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, KnowBe4's share price zoomed nearly 24% higher this week.

So what

The would-be acquirer is private equity firm Vista Equity Partners, which has offered to purchase all of KnowBe4's outstanding stock at a price of $24 per share. This amount will be paid entirely in cash. The specialty tech company didn't hesitate to mention that the offered price is 39% higher than the stock's closing price the previous trading day.

In what was probably a very quick process, KnowBe4 formed a special committee from its board of directors to evaluate Vista's proposal. The company added that it will make no further official comments until this evaluation is complete. As of Friday's market close, it had stayed true to its word.

Consequently, after Monday's understandable stock price pop on the news, the shares entered more or less a holding pattern as investors awaited fresh news.

Now what

Investors are clearly confident that the deal will go through, as that holding pattern was gripping the shares in a fairly narrow range above $21 each. Meanwhile, one analyst also thinks KnowBe4 will change hands: UBS' Fatima Boolani raised her price target on the stock Tuesday morning. She now believes it is worth that offered $24 per share, and is maintaining her neutral recommendation following the price bump.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/23/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

