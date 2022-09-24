Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

This Dividend King Is Showing Growth -- But Should You Really Buy?

By Kody Kester – Sep 24, 2022 at 10:15AM

Key Points

  • Hormel is building on its leadership in protein-based foods.
  • Its more recent focus has been on plant-based protein products.
  • The stock pays a market-beating dividend and offers decent value to investors.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Hormel Foods is a longtime dividend payer with an incredible 56 consecutive years of increases.

Inflation came in hot at 8.3% for the month of August, continuing a trend seen throughout this year. With prices spiraling upward, it's more important than ever to focus on companies with business models that can endure the difficult economic climate. 

Everyone needs to eat. And this is the basic premise that gives consumer staples companies pricing power and the ability to make it through tough economic times. Best-known for such brands as Spam canned pork, Skippy peanut butter, and Planters nuts, Hormel Foods (HRL -0.38%) is a major player in this industry. 

But is its stock a buy? Let's take a look at the company's fundamentals and valuation to decide if Hormel could be a nutritious addition to an income investor's portfolio.

Making its mark in the protein section

Hormel is well-known for its protein-based products. The company's growth strategy is to strengthen its position as a leader in this category by appealing to a wider range of customers.

It already has meat-based protein brands, such as Spam, that appeal to customers. But until it launched its Happy Little Plants brand in 2019, Hormel didn't have a protein-based brand for customers who follow a strictly plant-based diet.

Now, it has all kinds of plant-based items -- including sausages, meatballs, and pepperoni -- and the company is poised to seize market share in a plant-based food market that is expected to be worth $74.2 billion by 2027. 

Steadily growing revenue and earnings

At the start of September, Hormel released its financial results for the third quarter (ended July 31). What did the company dish up for shareholders? It recorded $3 billion in net sales, which was 6% higher year over year.

Hormel's total volumes were down 9% over the year-ago period. But the company reported a 15% uptick in grocery products volume, stemming from strong demand across its Mexican and simple meals portfolios as well as the Planters acquisition. However, this wasn't enough to completely offset double-digit volume declines in the refrigerated foods segment, Jennie-O Turkey Store segment, and the international & other segment. 

Hormel's more lucrative food-service business (covering restaurants and other establishments outside the home) grew net sales by 14% year over year during the quarter -- a faster rate than its retail and international businesses. This, along with price hikes on many of its products, led to the 6% net sales growth.

On the bottom line, the company generated $0.40 in non-GAAP (adjusted) diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, up 2.6% from the year-ago period. Higher commodity prices resulted in a 20 basis point drop in non-GAAP net margin to 7.2%. Paired with a 0.4% increase in Hormel's outstanding share count to 550.2 million, this explains how earnings lagged sales in the third quarter.

Looking ahead, analysts are more optimistic, anticipating an 8.8% adjusted diluted EPS growth rate over the next five years.

Two people shop at a grocery store.

Image source: Getty Images.

A helping of immediate income and future growth

Compared to the S&P 500 index's 1.7% dividend yield, Hormel's 2.3% dividend yield is quite appetizing. And the dividend should keep growing at a healthy pace moving forward. That's because Hormel's dividend payout ratio comes out to 56% for this fiscal year. This allows the company to retain the capital necessary for debt repayment and strategic acquisitions to improve the business.

That's why I believe dividend growth will be in the high single digits annually over the next several years.

The valuation is rational

Hormel's valuation is also attractive. Its shares currently trade at a price-to-free-cash-flow ratio of 24, which is slightly below its 10-year median ratio of 26. For a business that looks to be at least as solid now as it was over the past 10 years, this is an attractive valuation for the Dividend King

All in all, Hormel offers long-term investors a satisfying combination of income, value, and growth.

Kody Kester has positions in Hormel Foods. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Hormel Foods Corporation Stock Quote
Hormel Foods Corporation
HRL
$46.87 (-0.38%) $0.18

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

A person shops at a grocery store
Is Now the Time to Buy This Dividend King?
 22_06_30 Two people with a shopping car in a grocery store _GettyImages-891600988
The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now Could Be Hiding In Plain Sight
 a person in a super market
Smart Investors Are Buying and Holding These 3 Supercharged Stocks
 22_06_16 A person holding a fan of money and holding up a thumbs up sign _GettyImages-1215140052
The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
 22_01_17 Two people looking at a package of meat in a grocery store _GettyImages-891601056
If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Buy More

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
329%
 
S&P 500 Returns
106%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/24/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Warehouse getty
Costco Just Raised the Risk of Recession
Person with arms folded, laptop
Here's the Highest Your Social Security Increase Is Likely to Be
President Joe Biden Sign Bill Social Security Economy Adam Schultz WH Photo
The 10-Word Joe Biden Social Security Quote That Can Change Everything
Forex GettyImages-503000972
The Market Crash Americans Aren't Seeing

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services