Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

This Stock Is Your Ticket to an $80 Trillion Market Opportunity

By Matthew DiLallo – Sep 24, 2022 at 8:36AM

Key Points

  • Governments need to invest $80 trillion in infrastructure through 2040.
  • They can't fund that burden alone, leading them to partner with infrastructure investors like Brookfield Infrastructure.
  • That should provide the company with lots of investment opportunities in the coming years.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The world needs to invest an incredible amount of money in infrastructure.

While there's currently a lot of uncertainty about the near-term direction of the global economy, the long-term outlook is crystal clear. The economy is on track to keep expanding in the decades ahead, driven by population growth and the continued rise of the middle class. That means it will need a lot more infrastructure to support its growth.

According to an estimate by Swiss Re, governments worldwide will need to invest a staggering $80 trillion through 2040 on infrastructure to support continued economic growth. They can't fund that burden alone, which will likely lead them to continue seeking out private investments. That plays right into the strategy of Brookfield Infrastructure (BIPC -1.98%) (BIP -3.11%), a leading global infrastructure investor.

Filling in the funding gap

Governments and utilities have historically made the most investment in infrastructure. However, governments around the world are facing significant deficits and burgeoning debt, limiting their ability to invest in infrastructure. That's leading them to turn to private investors to help them fund global infrastructure investment.

Brookfield has several ways to capitalize on this opportunity, including:

  • Acquire operating infrastructure businesses from governments. These transactions provide governments with capital to invest in new infrastructure.
  • Bid on concessions to build and operate infrastructure. These deals allow governments to transfer capital requirements to third-party investors.
  • Participate in government-supported infrastructure investments. These investments enable governments to incentivize investors to build infrastructure supported by tax credits and other incentives.

The company has the financial flexibility to capitalize on opportunities as they emerge. Its parent company, Brookfield Asset Management (BAM -3.84%), has a long history of raising capital from institutional investors for infrastructure investments.

Its latest infrastructure investment fund raised about $25 billion from investors. Brookfield Infrastructure often co-invests with these funds, enabling it to capitalize on larger-scale opportunities.

Meanwhile, the company has plenty of internal financial flexibility, thanks to a top-tier balance sheet, retained earnings, and an active capital recycling program of selling mature assets to invest in higher-return opportunities.

An extensive track record of working with governments

Brookfield has a long history of partnering with governments in building critical infrastructure. For example, Brookfield has won contracts to build electricity transmission lines in Brazil to support that country's energy needs, including developing additional renewable energy-generating capacity. The company will often sell the finished projects to other investors and reinvest the proceeds into new developments.

The company will also acquire concessions to operate key infrastructure from governments and other investors. Brookfield has invested in several toll-road concessions in India, Chile, and Brazil. These investments have included spending money to expand several toll roads to support more traffic. It has also recycled the capital from some of these investments to fund additional infrastructure investments.

Brookfield will also take advantage of investment opportunities in projects supported by tax credits. It recently agreed to partner with chip-giant Intel (INTC -1.96%) to build two manufacturing facilities in Arizona. Brookfield is investing up to $15 billion for a 49% stake in the Intel plants.

That move will free up some of Intel's financial flexibility so it can maintain and grow its dividend while making additional manufacturing capacity expansions. The investment came shortly after the U.S. government passed the Chips Act, providing $52 billion of incentives for the semiconductor industry. Congress is also considering passing additional legislation to create tax credits for semiconductor investors in the U.S.

A great infrastructure stock to buy for the long haul

That combination of opportunity and financial flexibility leads Brookfield to believe it can organically grow its funds from operations by 6% to 11% per share each year. Meanwhile, acquisitions could drive even faster growth. That should support 5% to 9% annual growth for its nearly 3%-yielding dividend.

Those factors position the company to potentially produce double-digit total annual returns for years to come. That makes it a lower-risk way to capitalize on the $80 trillion global infrastructure investment opportunity.

Matthew DiLallo has positions in Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, and Intel and has the following options: short December 2022 $40 puts on Brookfield Asset Management and short November 2022 $55 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Asset Management and Intel. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV, Brookfield Infra Partners LP Units, Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel and short January 2023 $57.50 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation Stock Quote
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation
BIPC
$47.08 (-1.98%) $0.95
Intel Corporation Stock Quote
Intel Corporation
INTC
$27.52 (-1.96%) $0.55
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Stock Quote
Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
BAM
$43.81 (-3.84%) $-1.75
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Stock Quote
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.
BIP
$39.61 (-3.11%) $-1.27

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

happy older couple retirement wealth invest
The Stock-Split Stock Dividend Investors Should Love the Most
 Woman in IT data center
1 Stock-Split Stock Risk-Averse Investors Should Love (Hint: It's Not Amazon or Tesla)
 People wearing hard hats in a data center.
Brookfield Pushes Its Chips Further Into Data Infrastructure
 Two people putting money in a little bank.
3 High-Yield Energy Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years
 A money bag with inflation writen on it next to a rising red arrow.
This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is Getting a Big Inflation-Driven Boost

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
329%
 
S&P 500 Returns
106%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/24/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Warehouse getty
Costco Just Raised the Risk of Recession
President Joe Biden Sign Bill Social Security Economy Adam Schultz WH Photo
The 10-Word Joe Biden Social Security Quote That Can Change Everything
Social Security 3
If You Make $100,000 in Average Annual Income, Here's What You'll Get From Social Security at 67
A digital rendering of a computer chip being plugged into a circuit board
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 145% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services