Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Agenus Stock Rose 18.4% on Thursday

By Jim Halley – Oct 6, 2022 at 4:50PM

Key Points

  • It is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical with no marketed therapies yet.
  • Agenus said it plans to report study data on botensilimab, a therapy to treat pancreatic, colorectal, and skin cancers.
  • The stock is still well off its 52-week high.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The company's shares climbed with help from insider buying.

What happened

Shares of Agenus (AGEN 18.14%), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that specializes in immuno-oncology, saw its shares jump 18.4% on Thursday. The stock closed on Wednesday at $2.37, then opened on Thursday at $2.35, before rising to a high of $2.80 just before the market closed. It has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.86. It is down a little more than 14% for the year.

So what

Two bits of news were enough to drive the stock higher. First, the company on Wednesday said it planned to present data on botensilimab, a therapy that is being studied for its effectiveness as a combination drug or a monotherapy to active T-cell immune responses in patients who have pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, or melanoma, a type of skin cancer.

Another move that helped push up the stock was the announcement of inside buying of Agenus stock by some members of the company's board of directors on Wednesday, including Susan Hirsch, Wadih Jordan, Ulf Wiinberg, and Timothy Wright, totaling more than 30,000 Agenus shares.

Now what

Agenus looks like a good long-term bet, but like any clinical-stage biotech company, there's plenty of risk here. The company is in a decent cash position with $238 million as of its second-quarter report, and is seeing improved revenue (all from collaboration, royalties, and milestone payments) of $21 million, up from $10 million in the second quarter of 2021. The company is still losing money, but it is beginning to trim its losses. It lost $49 million or $0.17 in earnings per share (EPS) in the second quarter, compared to a loss of $84 million and $0.37 in EPS in the same period last year. The company's strong pipeline also makes it a decent buyout candidate for a larger pharmaceutical company.

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Agenus Inc. Stock Quote
Agenus Inc.
AGEN
$2.80 (18.14%) $0.43

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

featured-transcript-logo
Agenus (AGEN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 GettyImages-1354171846
Why Shares of Agenus Inc. Rose 10.1% on Tuesday
 Scientists in a lab
Why Agenus Stock Is Soaring Today
 featured-transcript-logo
Agenus (AGEN) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 happy investor
Why Agenus Stock Is Crushing It Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
339%
 
S&P 500 Returns
109%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/06/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

two people looking at a tablet and smiling
Retirees on Social Security: Expect a Major Announcement in One Week
Retiree 9
Great News for Retirees: 3 Big Changes Are Coming to Social Security in 2023
Black Ford F-150 IS Ford
Why Ford, Tesla, and Nio Stocks Fell Today
warren buffett 2
Is It Safe to Invest In the Stock Market Right Now? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services