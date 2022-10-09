Is Palantir Stock a Buy Right Now?

Businesses and governments are looking to capitalize on their data for decision-making to look to Palantir (PLTR -3.78%). This innovative tech stock has helped companies make sense of their treasure troves of data. Investors looking for an excellent growth stock will want to watch this video that answers whether Palantir stock is a buy right now.

Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Oct. 5, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 7, 2022.