Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

2 Dazzling Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in This Bear Market

By Brett Schafer – Oct 14, 2022 at 10:30AM

Key Points

  • Bear markets are great chances to buy stocks on the cheap.
  • Coupang is a fast-growing e-commerce company that is down 63% this year.
  • Revolve is crushing it with millennial and gen z women and trades at a reasonable valuation.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

These stocks are cheap and have great recent track records of growth.

Bear markets are painful to experience. If you are reading this, it is likely that you are a lot more nervous about your portfolio in 2022 than you were in 2021. The price declines of the last few quarters have been broad and steep, and investors are extremely pessimistic about the near term with high inflation, rising interest rates, and the threat of war around the globe.

But if you take a longer view over multiple years and decades, now looks like an optimal time to buy stocks, especially growth stocks that have seen huge price drops. Two consumer stocks you should consider now are Coupang (CPNG -3.01%) and Revolve Group (RVLV -2.66%) during the 2022 bear market. Here's why. 

1. Coupang: A force in South Korean e-commerce

Coupang went public in early 2021 in a massive initial public offering (IPO), raising $4.6 billion from investors and debuting at a market cap of $84 billion. However, since then the stock has slid by about 66%. This is a divergence from Coupang's underlying business, which has done quite well over the last few years. It runs the largest e-commerce website in South Korea -- similar to Amazon -- with its market share growing every year since 2017. In 2021, this share was estimated at 15.7% in its home nation. 

In the second quarter of 2022, the company grew its revenue by 27% year over year in constant currency terms to $5 billion. What's even more impressive about this growth is that it is compared to 2021 when Coupang got a nice catalyst as people stayed home during COVID-19 and saw revenue grow 57%. Since 2020, its revenue has nearly doubled.

Why has this happened? Because Coupang continues to draw in more Korean shoppers and gets its existing shoppers to spend more on its websites. In Q2, Coupang's customers grew 5% to 17.9 million, while revenue per active customer was up 7% to $282. With a vast array of products, fast shipping times, and ancillary offerings like grocery and food delivery, Coupang is becoming a daily essential for many Koreans.

With the stock down so much, Coupang trades at a market cap of $32 billion. With the company having annual revenue closing in on $20 billion and a multi-year track record of growing market share in South Korea, now looks like a smart time to pick up shares of Coupang.

2. Revolve Group: Millennial and gen z online shopping

Much smaller than Coupang, Revolve Group is an e-commerce fashion company focused on selling clothing to millennial and gen z women. It has over 2 million active customers, a number that has more than doubled since 2018. This consistent customer growth is due to Revolve's social media influencer marketing strategy, which helps them target its ideal demographic (younger women) where they spend a lot of their time online.

Last quarter, trailing 12-month sales hit $1 billion, growing 18.6% from 2021 and up significantly from five years ago when Revolve did just $312 million in sales. The company's marketing strategy is working wonderfully, and with only 2 million shoppers compared to tens of millions of millennial and gen z women around the world, there's plenty of room to double or even triple the size of its business over the next five years.

RVLV Net Income (TTM) Chart

RVLV Net Income (TTM) data by YCharts

As with many stocks, Revolve Group is down over the past year -- some 67% -- and now trades at a market cap of $1.65 billion. Over the last 12 months, it generated a net income of $85 million, giving the stock a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 19.4, which is only slightly above the market average. For a company with such a strong track record of growth, this seems like a great price to pay if you're looking to hold for the long haul. 

Coupang and Revolve Group could fall further in the short term if investors become increasingly pessimistic about the economy. But over the long term, the two companies are set up for massive success. 

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Brett Schafer has positions in Coupang, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Coupang, Inc., and Revolve Group Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Coupang, Inc. Stock Quote
Coupang, Inc.
CPNG
$17.09 (-3.01%) $0.53
Revolve Group Inc Stock Quote
Revolve Group Inc
RVLV
$21.58 (-2.66%) $0.59

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-970395608
2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in October
 Asian shoppers
3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond
 Couple with laptop and credit card
Got $5,000? These 2 Growth Stocks Are Smart Buys
 GettyChineseGamer
This Stock Is Beating Amazon at Its Own Game
 online-purchase
1 Consumer Stock Seeing Massive Customer Growth

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
323%
 
S&P 500 Returns
105%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/14/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security 5
How Much in Medicare Premiums Will Be Deducted From Your Social Security Checks in 2023?
Stopwatch Time to Buy Stock Market Correction Getty
3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Dow Jones Bear Market
Older couple at laptop smiling GettyImages-1217601970
It's Official: Here's Your Social Security Raise for 2023
Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services