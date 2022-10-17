Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why These 3 Popular Nasdaq Stocks Are Rising Today

By Bram Berkowitz – Oct 17, 2022 at 1:46PM

Key Points

  • Most fintech stocks have taken a beating this year.
  • Positive news from the United Kingdom boosted the U.S. market Monday.
  • Big banks' quarterly reports also showed that the U.S. consumer stayed financially strong in Q3.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Fintech stocks rallied along with the broader market.

What happened

Several popular fintech stocks rose with the broader market Monday after bank earnings continued to come in strong and as the British pound sterling stabilized.

Shares of artificial intelligence-powered lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) were trading nearly 2.4% higher as of 12:56 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) was up by more than 5%, and "buy now pay later" company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) was up by roughly 8.5%.

So what

Despite a seemingly bad inflation report last week, stocks jumped, and that rally continued Monday as investors appeared to come to grips with the rapidly rising interest rate environment.

Additionally, bank earnings, which began to be reported on Friday, have continued to beat expectations and show that the U.S. consumer is still, on average, in quite healthy financial shape. 

Person looking at upward stock chart on computer.

Image source: Getty Images.

Furthermore, in the United Kingdom, the new Treasury chief appointed by Prime Minister Liz Truss reversed nearly every financial proposal of his recently ousted predecessor, saying that the country will not implement the proposed tax cuts and spending that had sent the British pound into free fall and gilt yields surging.

On Monday, the pound moved higher compared to the U.S. dollar and gilt yields dropped significantly as the market gave a sigh of relief. Because the world is so interconnected these days, significant issues in major foreign stock markets can spook investors in the U.S. Lastly, it does seem like investors have concluded that the selling of recent weeks was overdone.

"The 200-week moving average is a serious floor of support until companies fully confess or a recession officially arrives, both of which could take several more months and lead to a technical rally in the short term," said Mike Wilson of Morgan Stanley in a research note.

Fintech stocks like Upstart, SoFi, and Affirm have been hammered this year due to the rising interest rate environment. Upstart relies on external capital to fund its loan growth, but the investors that typically supply that funding have been more reluctant to do so because of a higher cost of capital and a bleaker economic outlook.

Affirm has seen its loan losses rise in recent quarters, and the prospect of a severe recession has hurt all three of these stocks, as their businesses would suffer if consumer spending and business activity slowed.

Now what 

The valuations of all three of these stocks have come tumbling down this year, but those declines have put them at more attractive entry points.

I still have concerns about companies like Upstart and Affirm. Rising interest rates have exposed some of the fundamental holes in Upstart's business model, and could also lead to further deteriorating credit quality at Affirm.

However, considering how far their share prices have dropped, if their management teams report improving lending conditions on their upcoming quarterly calls, or if the Fed shows signs of slowing the aggressive pace of its interest rate hikes, both Affirm and Upstart's stock prices could move higher.

Still, the only stock I like in this group is SoFi, as it caters to a much higher-quality customer base and has funding advantages because it's a bank and can therefore gather deposits.

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Affirm Holdings, Inc. and Upstart Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Generic Upward 5 Getty
Why JPMorgan Chase's Stock Is Rising After a Wall Street Upgrade
 A person at a desk, smiling.
Why Marqeta Stock Was Up Monday
 mobile phone user payments
Why PayPal Stock Was Outperforming the Market Today
 BUY SOFI STOCK
Is SoFi Stock a Buy Right Now?
 Generic upward 11
Why Shares of Bank of America Are Gaining Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
312%
 
S&P 500 Returns
102%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/17/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

senior man and woman sitting in golf cart smiling POC
The 38 States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits
Investor 42
2 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in a Nasdaq Bear Market
Stock Certificate Investment Retire Heirloom Donate Capital Gains Tax Getty
This Widely Held Stock-Split Stock Can Skyrocket 608% or Plunge 89%, According to Wall Street
happy traders wall street celebrating profit growth win
Here's the FAANG Stock Wall Street Thinks Will Soar the Most Over the Next 12 Months

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services