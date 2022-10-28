Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Shares of Nvidia, AMD, and Skyworks Are Rallying Today

By Billy Duberstein – Oct 28, 2022 at 3:59PM

Key Points

  • Apple and Intel earnings were somewhat encouraging for beaten-down semiconductor stocks.
  • But the positive data on wage inflation could have even more to do with today's gains.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Beaten-down semiconductor stocks rose on better-than-feared results from peers, and positive inflation data helped boost gains further.

What happened

Shares of Nvidia (NVDA 4.58%), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD 5.86%), and Skyworks Solutions (SWKS 4.99%) were all up big on Friday, rising 4.1%, 5.5%, and 4%, respectively, as of 1:54 p.m. EDT.

None of these companies have reported earnings yet, although AMD did announce worse-than-expected results in its PC division earlier this month.

The synchronous move highlighted a good day for semiconductor stocks generally. The semiconductor outperformance likely came from a combination of better-than-feared earnings from Apple (AAPL 7.50%) and Intel (INTC 10.81%) last night, as well as some better-than-feared economic data in the U.S. this morning.

So what

Last night, Apple beat analyst estimates for both revenue and earnings, and Intel delivered in-line revenue with a bottom-line beat.

Expectations were very low heading into each earnings report, since it had been well documented that both the PC and handset markets are in a sharp slowdown. Therefore, to see a result that wasn't as bad as feared is likely helping sentiment today.

Intel also said that the PC market remained difficult, and the company plans for units to be flat to slightly down next year, even with units down by the mid to high teens already in 2022. CEO Pat Gelsinger said the data center market was holding up better, although Intel was losing market share at the moment.

The 2023 outlook might perhaps indicate a bottom in PCs for some investors, because Gelsinger also said use of PCs is still above pre-pandemic levels. And that should mean a higher overall addressable market, despite the near-term correction.

And resilient data center investment bodes well for Nvidia and AMD, with AMD taking share from Intel in data center CPUs and Nvidia being the market leader in artificial intelligence focused GPUs.

Wireless chip company Skyworks is also likely benefiting from Apple's good results, as Skyworks generates just over half its revenue from the iPhone giant.

Semiconductor stocks are also very economically sensitive, and tend to respond to good or bad macroeconomic news. This morning, the Employment Cost Index released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed a slowing of private-sector wage growth, which was taken well by the markets.

Although the three-month seasonally adjusted rate of growth was 1.2% and the year-over-year growth was 5.2%, both figures marked a significant slowdown from June's 1.6% and 5.7% growth figures, respectively.

Wage inflation had been one of the main sources of overall core services inflation, which in turn affects the path of Fed rate increases. So these slowing numbers show that this summer's rapid rate hikes could be having their intended effect. That means the Federal Reserve might not have to go materially higher than their forecast in terms of interest rates to slow inflation to its target. That would be good news for the economy overall.

Meanwhile, consumer spending metrics from September also came in higher than expected, despite worries over inflation and a deceleration in wages. Solid consumer spending along with falling inflation would be a Goldilocks scenario (not too hot and not too cold) for the Fed and the economy.

Now what

It's quite possible that these semiconductor stocks will continue to rise, even if revenue and earnings results come in poorly over the next couple of quarters. After all, these stocks began to decline even while earnings were good earlier this year, in anticipation of a downturn brought on by inflation and the Fed's interest rate hikes.

Now that a downturn is here, especially in the PC market, investors might be sensing a bottom and looking ahead to a recovery. The lower wage-inflation figures are likely helping to spur optimism that the Fed might soon be done with its restrictive interest rate increases.

There is still a high degree of uncertainty in the outlook, since a number of factors, including geopolitical issues, could continue to throw the economy surprises. But today's data was certainly encouraging.

With shares of Nvidia and AMD down between 55% and 60% on the year, even after the recent bounce, and with Skyworks down 45%, it's no surprise to see them being bought heavily on the first signs of a potential slowdown in inflation.

Billy Duberstein has positions in Apple and has the following options: short January 2023 $210 calls on Apple. His clients may own shares of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Apple, Intel, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Skyworks Solutions and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel, long January 2025 $45 calls on Intel, long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple, short January 2023 $57.50 puts on Intel, short January 2025 $45 puts on Intel, and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Nvidia Stock Quote
Nvidia
NVDA
$137.79 (4.58%) $6.03
Skyworks Solutions Stock Quote
Skyworks Solutions
SWKS
$88.03 (4.99%) $4.18
Apple Stock Quote
Apple
AAPL
$155.66 (7.50%) $10.87
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Quote
Advanced Micro Devices
AMD
$62.03 (5.86%) $3.44
Intel Stock Quote
Intel
INTC
$29.11 (10.81%) $2.84

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Data Center
Excited About Oracle Cloud? Not So Fast -- The Story Is Really About Nvidia
 GettyImages-166103292
Why Nvidia Stock Edged Higher Today
 chip engineering
2 Tech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
 NvidiaDataCenterRevenueQ22023
1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 64% to Buy Hand Over Fist
 have you losy $ 3,000 in the stockmarket this year
Have You Lost $3,000 in the Stock Market This Year? Do This Before It's Too Late.

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
360%
 
S&P 500 Returns
111%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/28/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

A person looking at server hardware while holding a laptop computer
1 Trillion-Dollar Growth Stock Down 32% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
hand holding coins interest dividends
4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500
shopper jumps in air with sale sign
3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Bear Market
Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway BRKA BRKB Motley Fool
2 Warren Buffett Stocks With 95% and 157% Upside, According to Wall Street

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services