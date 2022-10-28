Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Shares of NatWest Group Are Falling Today

By Bram Berkowitz – Oct 28, 2022 at 3:54PM

Key Points

  • Earnings missed analyst estimates.
  • Analysts seem concerned about the bank's rising costs.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The bank reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year.

What happened

Shares of NatWest Group (NWG -8.65%), the parent company of the Royal Bank of Scotland, traded close to 8.7% down in the final hour of trading today after the bank reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year.

So what

NatWest reported net income of about $217 million in the third quarter on total revenue of about $3.7 billion, numbers that came in below analyst expectations for the quarter.

"At a time of increased economic uncertainty, we are acutely aware of the challenges that people, families and businesses are facing up and down the country," NatWest's CEO Alison Rose said in an earnings statement.

Rose added: "Although we are not yet seeing signs of heightened financial distress, we are very conscious of the growing concerns of our customers and we are closely monitoring any changes to their finances or behaviours."

NatWest took a provision for loan losses of nearly $287 million as loan losses grew in the quarter, which is up significantly from last quarter. Operating expenses also rose to about $2.2 billion in the third quarter, up about 3.4% from the previous quarter, which seemed to concern analysts.

"The market is likely to need more clarity on the costs trajectory given this is the second quarter management have walked back the cost guidance," Jefferies analyst Joseph Dickerson said, according to Bloomberg.

Now what

NatWest Group did change the composition of its outlook for next year, but still plans to generate a return on tangible equity between 14% and 16%.

Investors may be nervous to see management shifting things around, but if the bank can achieve these returns, the stock should perform well because NatWest currently trades at just 65% of its tangible book value, or net worth.

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

NatWest Group plc Stock Quote
NatWest Group plc
NWG
$5.22 (-8.65%) $0.49

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Value Trap Getty
Is This a Value Stock or a Value Trap?
 featured-transcript-logo
Natwest Group (RBS) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
360%
 
S&P 500 Returns
111%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/28/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

A person looking at server hardware while holding a laptop computer
1 Trillion-Dollar Growth Stock Down 32% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
hand holding coins interest dividends
4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500
shopper jumps in air with sale sign
3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Bear Market
Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway BRKA BRKB Motley Fool
2 Warren Buffett Stocks With 95% and 157% Upside, According to Wall Street

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services