Alphabet Stock Is Down After Earnings: Time to Buy or Time to Bail?

Alphabet (GOOG 4.30%) (GOOGL 4.41%) reported third-quarter results on October 25, and shares have fallen by double digits since. Revenue was up a modest 6%, half the growth rate of the first half of the year, and YouTube ad revenue actually declined. Is Alphabet dealing with temporary weakness in the ad market, or is growth slowing permanently? In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall takes a closer look.

*Stock prices used were the after-market prices of Oct. 27, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 27, 2022.