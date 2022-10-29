Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Alphabet Stock Is Down After Earnings: Time to Buy or Time to Bail?

By Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro – Oct 29, 2022 at 4:09AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Slowing growth and declining ad revenue at YouTube have investors worried. This could be a buying opportunity.

Alphabet (GOOG 4.30%) (GOOGL 4.41%) reported third-quarter results on October 25, and shares have fallen by double digits since. Revenue was up a modest 6%, half the growth rate of the first half of the year, and YouTube ad revenue actually declined. Is Alphabet dealing with temporary weakness in the ad market, or is growth slowing permanently? In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall takes a closer look. 

*Stock prices used were the after-market prices of Oct. 27, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 27, 2022.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares) and Alphabet (C shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policyJason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Alphabet (A shares) Stock Quote
Alphabet (A shares)
GOOGL
$96.29 (4.41%) $4.07
Alphabet (C shares) Stock Quote
Alphabet (C shares)
GOOG
$96.58 (4.30%) $3.98

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Well dressed person in an office looking at a smartphone
Why Alphabet Stock Crashed Wednesday Morning
 smiling couple celebrates good news on the computer
Is Now the Right Time to Buy Alphabet Stock?
 mature woman on laptop thinking and looking out window
If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock, This Would Be It
 GettyImages-family streaming video on laptop
YouTube TV's 5 Million Viewers Hold a Lot of Value for Google's Future
 Investors looking at stock chart
3 Top Stocks That Just Went on Sale

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
360%
 
S&P 500 Returns
111%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/29/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

A person looking at server hardware while holding a laptop computer
1 Trillion-Dollar Growth Stock Down 32% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
President Biden Speaking White House Photo by Adam Schultz
4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Enact: Will Midterm Elections Help His Cause?
shopper jumps in air with sale sign
3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Bear Market
hand holding coins interest dividends
4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services