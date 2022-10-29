Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Is General Motors Stock Poised for a Turnaround? 3 Charts That Might Convince You

By Daniel Miller – Oct 29, 2022 at 5:15AM

Key Points

  • General Motors' improving supply chain helped push inventories and wholesales higher.
  • GMNA posted excellent bottom-line results and free cash flow.
  • Detroit's largest automaker is poised to thrive in electric vehicle sales.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Zeroing in on General Motors' profit-driving region, there are a number of charts that show a well-positioned company.

Detroit automaker General Motors (GM 1.81%), has shed roughly 35% of its value year to date as the company faced chip shortages, economic uncertainty, and the potential for rising interest rates to hinder consumer demand in the near term.

Despite these headwinds, GM delivered a solid third quarter, and here are three simple charts from its profit-driving North America region that might convince you it's ready to reverse its decline even in the face of uncertainty.

Record revenue

Charts showing spike in revenue and inventories.

GMNA's Net Revenue and Inventories from Q3 2022 Earnings Deck. Image source: General Motors.

These two charts go hand in hand (consider it a 2-for-1 bonus) and show why GM could be poised to continue improving in the near term. After a year of inventories being crippled from semiconductor chip shortages, the company is finally improving its supply chain/chip shortage and inventories.

The improved supply chain has resulted in higher inventories, which is a positive thing right now, that helped push wholesales 85% higher year over year and resulted in the highest-ever quarterly revenue result of $34.7 billion. Look for that trend to continue into 2023.

Strong bottom-line

Chart showing a jump in EBIT-adjusted margins

GMNA EBIT-ADJ results from Q3 2022 Earnings Deck. Image source: General Motors.

As many investors are painfully aware, a rising top-line doesn't matter as much if the bottom-line is moving in the opposite direction, especially for companies as large and as established as General Motors.

The good news is that GM posted exceptionally strong EBIT-adjusted earnings at a strong 11.2% margin, and it gained 320 basis points of U.S. market share, compared to the prior-year's third quarter.

The future is coming, fast

Chart showing GM's U.S. EV sales nearly doubling from prior quarter.

GM's EV sales. Image source: General Motors Q3 2022 Earnings Deck.

Perhaps the most compelling reason why GM is poised for a turnaround is its readiness for the coming electric vehicle (EV) revolution. In decades past, management's arrogance crippled the company when consumer tastes changed, but that's no longer the case, and GM has long prepared for a swing to EV sales.

General Motors' 2024 Silverado EV.

General Motors' 2024 Silverado EV RST. Image source: General Motors.

GM posted its best quarterly EV sales result ever, almost doubling its North America market share from the second-quarter mark. Expect this trend to continue as it prepares to launch a number of trucks, SUVs, and luxury EVs over the next couple of years. As the automaker scales its Ultium platform in the near term, it will position the company to grow its volume, efficiency, and EV profitability over time.

Poised for a turnaround?

GM's third quarter was strong in the face of headwinds, and these charts from its North America profit-driving region suggest the company has momentum in key areas to help push its results higher until those headwinds can potentially turn into tailwinds.

The third-quarter result enabled the company to confirm its full-year guidance in the face of challenging economic environments and drove GM's automotive free cash flow a staggering $9 billion higher compared to the prior year.

One quarter doesn't make a trend, but if management continues to improve its supply chain and deliver on high EV expectations, GM is definitely positioned well for a rebound.

Daniel Miller has positions in General Motors. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

General Motors Stock Quote
General Motors
GM
$38.85 (1.81%) $0.69

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway BRKA BRKB Motley Fool
2 Warren Buffett Stocks With 95% and 157% Upside, According to Wall Street
 Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool5
The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Sold in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets
 GettyImages-1251218290 (1)
2 Reasons General Motors Is a Warren Buffett Stock
 2022 GMC HUMMER EV source GM
Why General Motors Stock Is Down Today
 Origin_TurningCorner
How Cruise (Not Tesla) Is Leading the Way in Autonomous Driving

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
360%
 
S&P 500 Returns
111%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/29/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

A person looking at server hardware while holding a laptop computer
1 Trillion-Dollar Growth Stock Down 32% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
President Biden Speaking White House Photo by Adam Schultz
4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Enact: Will Midterm Elections Help His Cause?
shopper jumps in air with sale sign
3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Bear Market
hand holding coins interest dividends
4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services