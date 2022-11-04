Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Funko Stock Crashed Today

By Jeremy Bowman – Nov 4, 2022 at 4:19PM

Key Points

  • The company cut its full-year profit guidance in half.
  • It's spending infrastructure while sales growth is fading.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Live by the fad, die by the fad.

What happened

Shares of Funko (FNKO -59.38%) were taking a dive today after the toy maker missed earnings estimates in its third-quarter earnings report, and its guidance called for flat growth in the key holiday quarter.

As a result, the stock tumbled 59.3% on the day.

So what

Revenue growth from the maker of POP figurines was actually strong, rising 36.6% to $365.6 million, with solid growth in all regions and categories. That easily beat estimates at $319.6 million

Despite that growth, profits fell as gross margin declined 100 basis points due to higher product costs, and the company ramped up spending on increased infrastructure investment. As a result, earnings per share slipped from $0.28 to $0.19, well below the consensus at $0.50.

Now what

What really sent the stock crashing was a drastic cut in guidance. Management forecast a decline in fourth revenue to $310 million to $330 million, which is even more concerning because the fourth quarter is typically its seasonally strongest time of year.

Management also slashed its full-year earnings per share guidance from $1.88 to $1.99 to just $0.85 to $0.95, implying earnings per share of just $0.12 to $0.22 in the fourth quarter. In addition, management indicated that higher investment spending will continue to impact profitability into 2023.

Several Wall Street analysts cut their rating on the toy maker, and the market seems to doubt its ability to grow in a slowing economy. 

As a company targeting purely discretionary spending, Funko seems likely to struggle during a recession. Given the much weaker guidance, the crash in the share price is understandable.

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Funko, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Funko, Inc. Stock Quote
Funko, Inc.
FNKO
$7.92 (-59.38%) $-11.58

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-1156461780 (1)
Looking to Spice Up Your Portfolio? Buy Funko Stock
 funko toy
Why Funko Stock Tumbled Today
 An investor reviewing graphs and charts on multiple computers
Why Funko Stock Rocketed Higher on Thursday
 MFM_202223
Is This Pop Culture Merchandiser Worth Investing in?
 Handshake - GettyImages-595729286
Why Funko Stock Soared Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
335%
 
S&P 500 Returns
107%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/04/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool5
Warren Buffett's $19 Billion Mistake Can Be Your Historic Opportunity
chart stress investor financial future
Why Snowflake, Datadog, and CrowdStrike Are Plunging Today
Investor 95
This Trillion-Dollar Growth Stock Is a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity in a Nasdaq Bear Market
20220101-012139
Why Nio Stock Hit the Accelerator Today

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services