Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Alcoa, Chevron, and Freeport-McMoRan Stocks Sizzled on Friday

By Neha Chamaria – Nov 11, 2022 at 4:22PM

Key Points

  • Commodity prices rebounded sharply after China announced plans to ease its zero-COVID policy.
  • Metal and mining stocks like Alcoa surged on expectations of higher revenue.
  • High-flying stocks like Chevron too got a boost as investors see bigger profits and dividends ahead.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The commodity markets could finally recover on a major catalyst.

What happened

Commodity stocks flew high on Friday, with some even clocking double-digit percentage gains during the day. Some of the biggest gainers included Alcoa (AA 8.74%), Chevron (CVX 2.85%), and Freeport-McMoRan (FCX 3.51%). At their highest points in Friday trading as of 1 p.m. ET, these stocks had rallied 15.8%, 3%, and 6.8%, respectively.

Two C's drove Friday's rally in these stocks: China and commodity prices. And chances are, this rally could last longer than you might expect.

So what

China's zero-COVID policy has dealt a heavy blow to the economy and investor sentiment in recent months. With a property crisis hurting the real estate sector and COVID curbs hitting manufacturing activity, China's appetite for commodities dried up too.

China is the world's largest consumer of base metals like iron, aluminum, and copper, and is also among the world's largest consumers of oil. Lower demand from the nation unsurprisingly drove prices of commodities lower, and the ripple effects could be seen in the prices of stocks across the sector.

In an unexpected turn of events on Friday, China announced plans to ease some of its COVID curbs to reduce their impact on its people and the economy, according to The Wall Street Journal. Since it's the first such significant step by China to ease COVID rules, the development sent prices of nearly every major commodity surging as investors bet on a recovery in demand from the nation. That includes iron ore, aluminum, copper, zinc, and oil.

Prices of zinc and aluminum, for example, jumped nearly 6% and 5%, respectively, on the London Metal Exchange on Friday, according to Bloomberg. Copper prices hit levels last seen in June, and crude oil prices were up around 2.5% as of this writing.

Friday also brought more cheer to the commodity and stock markets after the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data reflected a slower-than-expected growth in inflation in the U.S. in October. Combined, the two factors gave investors a big reason to buy commodity stocks, especially shares of prominent companies.

AA Chart

AA data by YCharts

While Alcoa is the world's largest producer of alumina, which is used to produce aluminum, Freeport-McMoRan is among the world's largest producers of copper. Chevron, for its part, is one of the leading oil and gas producers in the world.

Now what

With prices of base metals falling sharply in recent months, both Alcoa and Freeport-McMoRan realized significantly lower prices on their sales volumes in the third quarter. Alcoa even slashed its guidance for alumina and bauxite shipments for 2022, partly because of lower demand.

It should therefore come as no surprise to see the market bid these languishing stocks higher on Friday after metal prices rebounded. 

Chevron, though, is an outlier, having hugely outperformed the markets so far this year. With oil and gas prices skyrocketing this year, Chevron has made boatloads of money. In the third quarter, it generated record cash flow from operations, and its quarterly net income was the second highest in history.

Chevron stock's move on Friday clearly indicates that investors still see an upside in the oil stock even after its stupendous rally in 2022 and along with that, also expect a big dividend raise from the oil stock in early 2023.

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Chevron Stock Quote
Chevron
CVX
$186.46 (2.85%) $5.16
Freeport-McMoRan Inc Stock Quote
Freeport-McMoRan Inc
FCX
$38.04 (3.51%) $1.29
Alcoa Corporation Stock Quote
Alcoa Corporation
AA
$47.66 (8.74%) $3.83

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

21_05_18 A person in protective gear with oil wells in the background _GettyImages-1210681471
Nearing Retirement? The 3 Best Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
 Workers on an oil field
Why Chevron Stock Could Go Higher After Jumping 25.9% in October
 The word dividends on a chalkboard with a person drawing an upward arrow.
Why You Won't Want to Overlook One of Warren Buffett's Favorite Dividend Stocks
 Chalkboard drawing of stock chart arrow going up being erased and pointing back down.
Why Chevron Stock Popped -- Then Dropped -- Today
 The silhouette of some people pointing to an oil well.
Chevron's Stock Rises to a Record High as Earnings Soar: Time to Buy a Buffett Favorite?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
349%
 
S&P 500 Returns
115%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/11/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool2
Warren Buffett's Latest $1 Billion Buy Brings His Total Investment in This Stock to $63 Billion in 4 Years
Pharmacy GettyImages-107429755
Wall Street's Making Big Calls on These 2 Dow Stocks
NYSE Wall Street Trading New York Financial Stock Market Getty
3 Stocks That May Be Kicked Out of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (and the 3 Stocks That Could Replace Them)
Renewable Energy in Field
Why Algonquin Power & Utilities Plunged 19.4% Friday Morning

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services