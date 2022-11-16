Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why SolarEdge Technologies Stock Glowed Only Faintly Today

By Eric Volkman – Nov 16, 2022 at 6:27PM

Key Points

  • An analyst intiated coverage on six solar stocks.
  • Four of those titles received buy recommendations, while two were given neutral tags. SolarEdge was one of the latter pair.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

A new research notes indicates potential with the company but also identifies better buys in its sector.

What happened

It rarely does a stock much good to be, to paraphrase a memorable quote, damned with faint praise by an analyst. This was the dynamic behind the only slight rise in the price of SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG 0.62%) stock, which crept up by 0.6% on Tuesday. 

So what

Deutsche Bank prognosticator Corinne Blanchard launched coverage of solar stocks in a series of separate research notes. As a well-known title among that grouping, SolarEdge was included in that coverage.

However, it got some of the faintest praise among the clutch of stocks. In fact, Blanchard believes most of them are buys; out of the group of six, only SolarEdge and peer SunPower were tagged with hold recommendations. The remaining quartet -- namely Sunnova Energy, Sunrun, Enphase Energy, and First Solar -- received buy recommendations.

With SolarEdge, Blanchard said that its business could be buffeted by near-term headwinds. She wrote that, "We like the company's diversified commercial product mix, but market has been focusing on execution and cost pressure this year, driving down stock performance versus peers."

Now what

Despite this not-particularly bullish take on SolarEdge's current status and the challenges it faces, Blanchard actually sounded an optimistic note or two on the company's prospects.

In her research note, she wrote that those challenges leave "room for recovery over the next 6-12 months if management proves its ability to drive up performance despite a number of items weighting down on our investment thesis at this time."

But such words are notably more muted than the positive reviews she gave the four peers that were tagged as buys. This provides a stark reminder for investors interested in the solar sector -- there are quite a few companies on the market, and competition is rife. 

 

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends First Solar and SolarEdge Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Quote
SolarEdge Technologies
SEDG
$289.76 (0.62%) $1.79
First Solar Stock Quote
First Solar
FSLR
$158.58 (-0.66%) $-1.05
Deutsche Bank Stock Quote
Deutsche Bank
DB
$10.53 (-0.19%) $0.02
SunPower Stock Quote
SunPower
SPWR
$23.21 (2.20%) $0.50
Enphase Energy, Inc. Stock Quote
Enphase Energy, Inc.
ENPH
$305.18 (1.48%) $4.45
Sunrun Stock Quote
Sunrun
RUN
$31.33 (-0.03%) $0.01
Sunnova Energy International Inc Stock Quote
Sunnova Energy International Inc
NOVA
$23.42 (0.60%) $0.14

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

solarhomeroofinstallation
Why SolarEdge Technologies Is Soaring This Week
 electric vehicles
Why SolarEdge Technologies Fell 23.4% in August
 Home with Solar Panels
Why Solar Energy Stocks Were Soaring Today
 Global PV Inverter Shipments
3 Top Solar Stocks to Consider Buying Right Now
 Solar Panels on a Home
Why Solar Energy Stocks Got Crushed Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
370%
 
S&P 500 Returns
117%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/16/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Retiree 21
Good News for Retirees: Changes to Social Security, Medicare, and Tax Brackets Are Coming in 2023
Senior smiling and sitting cross legged on couch using laptop
Here's the Maximum Social Security Benefit in 2023
two people sitting at a table reviewing paperwork
1 Unstoppable Vanguard ETF That Could Double Your Money in 2023
Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services