Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Wendy's vs. Restaurant Brands International: Which Is the Better Dividend Stock?

By Michael Byrne – Nov 30, 2022 at 7:15AM

Key Points

  • Restaurant Brands and Wendy's are both dividend-paying stocks in the fast food sector.
  • Restaurant Brands shares yield 3.2% versus about 2.3% for Wendy's.
  • Restaurant Brands has a longer and more consistent track record of growing its dividend, while Wendy's has grown its dividend at a faster rate over the past five years.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

These competitors in the burger space are serving up juicy dividends. Which one is the better addition to your portfolio?

Wendy's (WEN 1.11%)  and Burger King are fierce competitors, and Wendy's overtook Burger King as the No. 2 QSR (quick service restaurant) burger chain in the United States by sales last year. But is Wendy's -- or Burger King's parent company Restaurant Brands International -- (QSR -1.25%) the better dividend stock going forward?

A woman eating a cheeseburger and a milkshake at a fast food restaurant.

Image source: Getty Images.

Happy hunting for dividend investors

The fast food restaurant industry is a good place for dividend investors to look for additions to their portfolios. These are typically mature, stable businesses with resilient revenue and earnings. Restaurants like Wendy's and Burger King are relatively inexpensive options, so they are fairly defensive plays when it comes to a recessionary environment.

Furthermore, most of their restaurants are franchised, which means that they have recurring revenue in the form of royalty payments from franchisees. These royalties also help to provide them with some insulation from inflation, as they are based on revenue. 

I'll have a large order of dividends, please 

Wendy's is the No. 2 QSR burger chain in the United States and has about 7,000 locations. Meanwhile, Restaurant Brands is much larger with about 29,000 locations in 100 countries. Restaurant Brands differs from Wendy's in that instead of just one concept, it has Burger King, Tim Hortons, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, and Firehouse Subs. 

Both Wendy's and Restaurant Brands feature a market-beating dividend, with Wendy's currently yielding about 2.3% and Restaurant Brands yielding 3.2%. This doesn't sound like a huge difference, but over a long time frame, an investor buying Restaurant Brands today and reinvesting the dividends could expect to see much more in payments than an investor buying Wendy's.

For example, assuming the share price remains constant and the companies keep their payments flat for the next 10 years (this will not be the case, so returns should likely be much greater than in this exercise), an investor putting $10,000 into Wendy's today and reinvesting the dividends could expect to receive $2,552 total in annual dividend payments over the course of the next decade, which isn't too shabby.

However, an investor putting the same amount into Restaurant Brands would receive a far superior $3,795 total in annual dividend payments over the same time frame. As you can see, this 1% difference in yield makes a big difference over time.

More than yield 

When evaluating dividend stocks, there's also a lot more to consider than just yield.

While Restaurant Brands has grown its dividend for eight years in a row, Wendy's currently has just a two-year streak of dividend increases after reducing its dividend payout in 2020.

Restaurant Brands has grown its dividend 20% over the past five years, versus 47% for Wendy's, although the cut in 2020 takes some of the gloss off of this number. From a dividend safety perspective, both stocks look fine right now, with Wendy's featuring a dividend payout ratio of 61% versus a 68% payout ratio for Restaurant Brands.

From a qualitative perspective, I also like the fact that Restaurant Brands has a wide variety of concepts contributing to its income, ranging from Burger King to Popeyes. This gives it a bit of diversification and mitigates the risk of a single concept falling out of favor with consumers, which could hurt a stock's ability to pay a dividend. 

Wendy's trades at a slight premium to Restaurant Brands, but overall the stocks are comparable in terms of valuation.

Both Wendy's and Restaurant Brands look like solid dividend stocks going forward, but Restaurant Brands looks like the superior choice for dividend investors based on its higher yield and longer track record of increasing its dividend payout. While Wendy's has grown its dividend at a faster rate over the past five years from 2018 to 2022, Restaurant Brands has grown its dividend more consistently. 

The diverse group of companies in Restaurant Brands' portfolio and its slightly cheaper valuation also add to its appeal in this comparison. Overall, based on these factors, Restaurant Brands looks like the better stock for dividend investors. 

Michael Byrne has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Restaurant Brands International Stock Quote
Restaurant Brands International
QSR
$64.99 (-1.25%) $0.82
The Wendy's Company Stock Quote
The Wendy's Company
WEN
$22.30 (1.11%) $0.24

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

fast food, burger and cup of soda straw
3 Reasons Restaurant Brands International Could Outperform McDonald's Stock
 eat restaurant eating food friends out to eat happy social group
This Consumer Stock Is Trouncing the Market in 2022, and It Just Got a Major Boost
 person prepares to bite into a hamburger
Former Domino's Pizza CEO Joins Forces With Restaurant Brands. Is the Stock Set to Skyrocket?
 happy investor excited
Here's Why Restaurant Brands Stock Was Up 10% Last Month
 eat restaurant eating food friends out to eat happy social group
This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Beef Up Your Portfolio

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
351%
 
S&P 500 Returns
115%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/30/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Buffett21 TMF
Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023
Lightbulb
1 Magnificent Growth Stock Down 78% to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2023
Buy Sell Stock Market Rolling Dice Getty
2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Social Security cards 6_GettyImages-184127461
3 Social Security Changes Arriving in 2023

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services