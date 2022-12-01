3 Reasons to Be Bullish on Shopify Stock

Today's video focuses on Shopify (SHOP 10.04%) and why investors may be excited about the future potential of this e-commerce giant. The company has taken steps to reduce expenses and maintain a strong balance sheet. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of Nov. 30, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 30, 2022.