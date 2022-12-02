Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Why Smartsheet Stock Just Surged

By Jeremy Bowman – Dec 2, 2022 at 11:11AM

Key Points

Shares of the collaboration software specialist jumped on a strong earnings report.

What happened

Shares of Smartsheet (SMAR 13.61%) were climbing today after the software-as-a-service company posted better-than-expected results in its third-quarter earnings report.

As a result, the stock was up 18.2% as of 10:17 a.m. ET.

So what

Smartsheet, which makes a collaborative work platform, said that revenue in the quarter jumped 38% to $199.6 million, which topped analyst estimates at $194.3 million.

That growth was driven by a 129% net revenue rate, which shows that existing customers increased spending by 29% in the past four quarters. Additionally, the number of its highest-value customers, which generate annual contract value of at least $100,000, jumped 55% to 1,346, showing the company's momentum with its largest customers. Smartsheet already serves 80% of the Fortune 500, so expanding contracts with large companies may be the biggest key to its growth. 

On the bottom line, the company's adjusted operating loss expanded slightly from $2.7 million in the quarter a year ago to $4.3 million, and its adjusted loss per share narrowed from $0.03 to $0.01, easily beating the analyst consensus of a $0.15 loss.

CEO Mark Mader said, "In the current challenging macro environment, customers are turning to Smartsheet to help execute more strategically and efficiently, and are realizing a rapid return on investment. Looking ahead, I am confident in our ability to continue to unlock significant value for our customers, and generate durable, long-term growth with improving profitability."

Now what

Smartsheet also raised its guidance for the full year and offered a better-than-expected Q4 forecast. 

For the current quarter, the company called for 30% to 32% revenue growth to between $205 million and $207 million, ahead of the consensus at $204.4 million. On the bottom line, it sees an adjusted per-share loss between breakeven and $0.02 a share, which compares with estimates of a $0.09 per-share loss.

The market is typically going to be pleased with a beat-and-raise quarter, but given the macro headwinds in the software sector, the update from Smartsheet looks especially impressive.

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Smartsheet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

