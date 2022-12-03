Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Chip Stocks Will Decline in 2023, but That's Only Part of the Story

By Jose Najarro and Nicholas Rossolillo – Dec 3, 2022 at 8:30AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Should semiconductor investors be worried?

In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss a recent study by Gartner forecasting a decline in the semiconductor market in 2023. Want to know what these two semiconductor investors think? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of Nov. 29, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 2, 2022.


Jose Najarro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Nicholas Rossolillo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Gartner. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Related Articles

A person looking excitedly at a smartphone with multiple electronic devices open on a desk
Has Okta Turned the Corner On Its Troubled Acquisition?
 Talk to us (28)
Is Snowflake Stock a Buy Right Now?
 LMND Bull v Bear Thumbnail
Bull vs. Bear: Lemonade
 virtual cloud database computer (1)
1 Big Risk for DigitalOcean Stock
 Copy of Copy of Jose Najarro (13)
1 Thing You Need to Know Before You Buy Chip Stocks

Our Most Popular Articles

three people sitting at a table smiling and looking at paperwork
4 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings
retiree reviewing finances
You May Be Shocked By the Average Social Security Benefit in 2023
A person cheering while looking at graphs on a computer monitor
My 3 Highest-Conviction Growth Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Ends
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Impressive Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services