Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Fell Wednesday

By Jim Halley – Dec 7, 2022 at 4:28PM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The company presented phase 2 data from its non-small cell lung cancer therapy.

What happened

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX -30.66%) slumped more than 28% on Wednesday. The clinical-stage biotech specializes in antibody therapies to treat cancer. 

So what

The stock has been falling all week. On Monday, the company released early phase 2 data on Adagrasib to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), along with Keytruda, which is sold by Merck (MRK 1.06%). There are several factors at work here. On Wednesday, Mirati presented the data from its Krystal 7 and Krystal 1 trials with Adagrasib, at the 2022 ESMO Immuno-Oncology Annual Congress. The data was unimpressive for analysts and investors, who might be thinking the drug's objective response rate to NSCLC as a first-line combination therapy to treat advanced cases of the disease isn't enough to distinguish Adagrasib from the current standard of care of Keytruda and chemotherapy.

The other concern is that the drug has a Prescription Drug User Fee Action date of Dec. 14 with the Food and Drug Administration. It is possible word has leaked out that Adagrasib's approval will be denied or delayed.

Now what

The huge drop over two days is concerning, but may be a bit much as Adagrasib is not Mirati's only candidate. The company has Sitravatinib, a multi-kinase inhibitor, in Phase 3 trials as a combination therapy to treat NSCLC. And it has MRTX1133, which, like Adagrasib, is a KRAS inhibitor. It is in early trials as a monotherapy to treat NSCLC, colon cancer, and pancreatic cancer. Long-term investors would be smart to wait out the drop instead of panicking.

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Merck and Mirati Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Quote
Mirati Therapeutics
MRTX
$49.59 (-30.66%) $-21.93
Merck Stock Quote
Merck
MRK
$110.09 (1.06%) $1.16

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-1212980430 (1)
Why Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Fell Tuesday
 GettyImages-506712124
3 Stocks Expecting Good News From the FDA
 Scientists in a lab
Why Mirati Therapeutics Stock Is Skyrocketing This Week
 lung cancer
Why Mirati Therapeutics Stock Is Plunging Today
 GettyImages-1291978311
Why Mirati Therapeutics Was Sinking This Week

Our Most Popular Articles

0x0-Model3_16
A Shocking Change at Tesla Is a Warning for Investors
Ascending Bar Chart Line Invest Financial Newspaper Stock Market Quote Rally Bull Getty
3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 393% to 1,153% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street
Investor 94
2 FAANG Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist in a Nasdaq Bear Market
A couple counting money.
Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services