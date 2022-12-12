Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Why Horizon Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today

By Keith Speights – Dec 12, 2022 at 11:06AM

Key Points

Amgen's planned acquisition of Horizon could close in the first half of next year.

What happened

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP 14.86%) were soaring 14.8% higher as of 10:51 a.m. ET on Monday. The nice gain came after the company announced that Amgen (AMGN -1.42%) plans to acquire Horizon in a deal that values the smaller drugmaker at $27.8 billion.

So what

This news wasn't exactly a surprise. Horizon revealed a couple of weeks ago that it was in preliminary discussions with Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, and Sanofi about potentially being acquired. 

What wasn't known then, though, was what the price tag of any deal might be. Investors are understandably pleased with the $116.50 per share Amgen plans to pay. It represents a premium of 47.9% above Horizon's closing price on Nov. 29 -- the day before the company announced acquisition discussions. It also reflects a premium of 19.7% above Horizon's closing price on Friday, Dec. 9.

Amgen shareholders don't seem to be as thrilled with the buyout of Horizon. Shares of the big biotech stock were down a little in early trading on Monday. However, Amgen CEO Robert Bradway called the acquisition "a compelling opportunity for Amgen." He said that Horizon's approved drugs Tepezza, Krystexxa, and Uplizna would help Amgen. Bradway also stated that Horizon's pipeline was a good fit with Amgen's programs in development.

Now what

Amgen's acquisition of Horizon isn't a done deal just yet. Horizon's shareholders must first approve the buyout. It also must receive a thumbs-up from the Irish High Court and clear regulatory hurdles in several countries, including the U.S. Amgen and Horizon expect that all of this will be done in the first half of 2023.

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Amgen and Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

