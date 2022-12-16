Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Is Nvidia's Move Into Software a Good Idea?

By Jose Najarro and Nicholas Rossolillo – Dec 16, 2022 at 6:30AM

These two semiconductor investors are back to discuss Nvidia and its current push to the software market.

In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Nvidia (NVDA -4.08%) and their thoughts on why this could be an excellent move for the company's future. They also share some of their favorite Nvidia software solutions. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of Dec. 13, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 15, 2022.

