Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why Scholastic Stock Shot Nearly 6% Higher Today

By Eric Volkman – Dec 16, 2022 at 6:37PM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Investors rewarded the company for delivering an encouraging second quarter.

What happened

Who says American education is on the decline? That surely isn't the feeling Scholastic (SCHL 5.66%) investors had on Friday; they bid their stock up by almost 6% on the day, on the back of the children's and scholarly publisher's latest set of quarterly results.

So what

For its second quarter of fiscal 2023, Scholastic booked just under $588 million in revenue, a figure that was 12% higher on a year-over-year basis. Net income also headed north, rising at a 10% pace to hit slightly over $75 million, or $2.12 per share.

Despite its education-tinged name, Scholastic actually brings in the bulk of its revenue from the publishing and distribution of children's books. Happily for the company this end of its operations did very well, with revenue rising nearly $66 million to land at more than $418 million for the quarter. In addition to good old-fashioned customer demand, distribution efficiencies and pricing initiatives contributed to the category's success. 

Although Scholastic has a commanding presence in schools and oftentimes on bookstore shelves, its stock is not closely followed by analysts. As a result, outside estimates for its expected performance were not available.

Now what

What was immediately to hand was Scholastic's guidance. In the earnings release, the company reiterated its existing guidance for the entirety of fiscal 2023. It is forecasting adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $195 million to $205 million, and revenue growth of 8% to 10% over the fiscal 2022 tally.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Scholastic Stock Quote
Scholastic
SCHL
$36.98 (5.66%) $1.98

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Row of colorful books falling in a domino effect
Why Scholastic Corporation Stock Just Crashed 13%
 Words book fair printed on a background of splattered paint
Why Scholastic Stock Just Popped 10%
Best-Selling Titles Pace Scholastic's Results During a Seasonal Lull
 Getty-stock-losses
Why Scholastic, American Express, and Philip Morris Slumped Today
 MF
Scholastic's Latest Quarter Was Cursed by Tough Harry Potter Comparisons

Our Most Popular Articles

Bull market 3
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks Down 76% and 77% to Buy Before 2023
Amazon Delivery Service Partner
1 Bargain-Basement Warren Buffett Stock Down 50% to Buy Before 2023
Buffett17 TMF
1 Warren Buffett Growth Stock Down 62% to Buy Right Now
F-150 Lightning leaving Rouge Electric Vehicle Center_19
Why Ford Shares Are Sinking Today

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services