Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Is This Dividend Stock Following in Kinder Morgan's Footsteps?

By Matthew DiLallo – Dec 22, 2022 at 7:15AM

Key Points

  • Kinder Morgan is North America's largest transporter of carbon dioxide.
  • That puts it in an excellent position to capitalize on the emerging carbon capture, utilization, and storage sector.
  • EnLink wants to leverage its own large natural gas pipeline network in Louisiana to carve out a space in the carbon capture, utilization, and storage market.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The pipeline company is working to capture a piece of a potentially massive opportunity.

Kinder Morgan (KMI 1.53%) is one of North America's leading energy infrastructure companies. It operates the largest natural gas transmission network, is the largest independent transporter of refined products, and is the largest independent terminal operator. It also has the largest carbon dioxide transportation capacity in the country. That carbon dioxide business puts Kinder Morgan in an excellent position to capitalize on the growing need for infrastructure to transport and store the greenhouse gas.

Carbon capture and storage is a potentially multitrillion-dollar market opportunity. That's leading EnLink Midstream (ENLC 2.96%) to build a carbon solutions business of its own. That could give the company more fuel to sustain and expand its dividend, which at current share prices already yields 3.9%.

A legacy leader in carbon dioxide

Kinder Morgan is a leader in carbon dioxide solutions. The company extracts the gas from underground reservoirs and transports it via an extensive 1,500-mile pipeline network to oil fields in the Permian Basin, where its customers inject the gas into older oil reservoirs to increase pressure and boost output -- one method in the suite of tools the industry calls "enhanced oil recovery." The company's legacy carbon dioxide business supplies it with about 9% of its earnings, including oil, natural gas liquids, and carbon dioxide sales and transportation fees.

The company sees many opportunities to leverage its experience to participate in the emerging carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration (CCUS) sector. For example, it could supply captured carbon instead of extracted gas to its enhanced oil recovery clients. It also sees potential to repurpose existing pipelines to transport captured carbon dioxide and develop underground carbon sequestration hubs. President Biden's massive Inflation Reduction Act also included carbon capture tax credits that are making the process more economical, which could provide Kinder Morgan with new commercial opportunities. That could enable it to grow its carbon dioxide business into an even more meaningful contributor of revenues and profits.

Seeking to capture the carbon opportunity

EnLink Midstream formed its carbon solutions group in the middle of last year. The company noted at the time that it owns the largest intrastate pipeline network in Louisiana, which connects it to industrial users in an area of the country with unusually intense carbon dioxide emissions. As such, EnLink believes it's well-positioned to capture opportunities in the CCUS space.

The company recently capitalized on one opportunity. It signed a transportation service agreement with ExxonMobil (XOM 1.28%) to utilize portions of its existing pipelines and new facilities to move carbon dioxide to a 125,000-acre storage location the energy giant is building in Louisiana. ExxonMobil initially reserved 3.2 million metric tons of transport capacity per year starting in 2025, and could ultimately increase that to 10 million tons per year. That initial capacity will support Exxon's landmark agreement with CF Industries to capture, transport, and store 2 million tons of carbon dioxide annually from a manufacturing complex. 

EnLink is also working with several other companies to develop carbon solutions. For example, it's jointly developing a complete carbon capture, transportation, and sequestration services solution with Talos Energy (TALO 3.62%). They would use portions of EnLink's 4,000 miles of pipeline in Louisiana to transport captured carbon to Talos's 26,000-acre River Bend CCS site, which has the capacity to store 500 million metric tons of carbon dioxide. It's also working on a potential CCS solution with Occidental Petroleum (OXY 2.18%). EnLink would transport carbon dioxide over existing and new pipelines to a more than 30,000-acre site Occidental plans to develop for permanent storage. 

These moves position EnLink to develop a meaningful carbon solution business that would increase the utilization of its existing pipeline network even as the company built new carbon dioxide transportation pipes. That would grow its cash flows, giving it more money to support and expand its dividend.

Cashing in on carbon dioxide

Kinder Morgan makes a lot of money transporting carbon dioxide and selling it to oil extractors. Meanwhile, it's looking for opportunities to leverage that expertise to participate in the potentially massive CCUS market.

EnLink wants to do the same, leveraging its extensive legacy gas pipeline system in Louisiana to transport captured carbon. That could be a significant future growth driver for the pipeline company, potentially giving it the fuel to expand its attractive dividend.

 

Matthew DiLallo has positions in Kinder Morgan. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Kinder Morgan. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Kinder Morgan Stock Quote
Kinder Morgan
KMI
$17.88 (1.53%) $0.27
Exxon Mobil Stock Quote
Exxon Mobil
XOM
$108.06 (1.28%) $1.37
Occidental Petroleum Stock Quote
Occidental Petroleum
OXY
$63.73 (2.18%) $1.36
CF Industries Stock Quote
CF Industries
CF
$93.53 (-0.02%) $0.02
EnLink Midstream, Llc Stock Quote
EnLink Midstream, Llc
ENLC
$11.83 (2.96%) $0.34
Talos Energy Stock Quote
Talos Energy
TALO
$19.49 (3.62%) $0.68

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

oil and gas terminal storage tank
This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Be One to Hold Forever
 A person in a hardhat and holding a laptop near an energy facility.
The 3 Best Oil Stocks to Buy Before the End of 2022
 A hand drawing money signs and an upward arrow on a chalkboard.
Kinder Morgan Plans to Send Its High-Yielding Dividend Even Higher in 2023
 buy sell stocks red green
Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Devon Energy Stock
 People counting money together.
Got $1,000 to Invest? Here's How to Turn It Into $50 (or More) of Annual Income

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security 4
Social Security's Largest Raise in More Than 40 Years Comes With 2 Added Bonuses
Woman in IT data center
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy That Could Soar 34% to 45% in 2023, According to Wall Street
Warren Buffett - TMF
Why Isn't Warren Buffett Buying Alphabet (Google) Stock Hand Over Fist?
Investor 2
A Bull Market Rally Is Coming: 1 Growth Stock to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid in 2023

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services