Did Micron Earnings Tank AMD and Nvidia Stock?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More
Is Micron Technology to blame for Thursday's brutal red day semiconductor investors experienced?
Today's video focuses on Micron Technology (MU -3.44%) and its recent earnings report, which may have brought some bearish sentiments to chip stocks like Advanced Micro Devices(AMD -5.64%) and Nvidia(NVDA -7.04%). Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
*Stock prices used were the market prices of Dec. 22, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 22, 2022.
Jose Najarro has positions in Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.