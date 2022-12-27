Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why Tesla Stock Keeps Going Down

By Rich Smith – Dec 27, 2022 at 11:28AM

Key Points

  • "The Wall Street Journal" reports an eighth straight day of production shutdowns at Tesla in China.
  • Tesla denies the report -- but also kind of confirms it.
  • Meanwhile, Tesla's stock price just hit its lowest level in two and a half years.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Is Tesla stock a buy at a 30-month low?

What happened

Shares of Tesla (TSLA -8.02%) -- the world's biggest electric vehicle (EV) company -- fell for a seventh straight trading day on Tuesday as markets reopened. Through 10:40 a.m. ET, shares of the EV kingpin tumbled 6.8% from Friday's close, marking Tesla's 15th down day this month.

So what

On Dec. 26, Reuters and The Wall Street Journal reported that Tesla will suspend for an eighth day its production at its Shanghai electric car plant, the largest in the world. Furthermore, Tesla told its employees it will not restart production in Shanghai until Jan. 2.  

Soon after this report came out, China's Global Times reported a sort of non-denial denial from Tesla, calling reports of the suspension "inaccurate," while at the same time confirming them by saying the Shanghai plant is indeed conducting "annual maintenance work."  

So what's really going on in China? Well, the economy is reopening as the government rolls back its zero-COVID policy for one thing. That's apparently snarling supply chains again, however -- and not just for Tesla. As CNBC reports today, Nio stock is also down today on reports that a breakout of COVID-19 is disrupting supplies of EV parts in China.  

It makes sense that that might cause supply chain problems for Tesla as well.

Now what

The good news is that Tesla reportedly has "sufficient inventory" to fulfill orders, according to the Journal. The bad news is that this would appear to imply that demand for Tesla cars in China is falling in line with production, with the Journal also observing that car demand in China has been weak since October 2022. Moreover, Tesla recently doubled the size of its sales incentives in the U.S., which would suggest that falling demand for the company's cars isn't just a problem in China.

If, however, you agree that supply chains in China will eventually right themselves and that Tesla's sales will revive, then the continuing sell-off in Tesla shares may present a buying opportunity. At $115 and change, Tesla stock now trades at its lowest price in two and a half years. At less than 32.5 times trailing earnings, and long-term earnings growth rates projected at 35%, Tesla stock sports a price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of just 0.9 -- noticeably below the value investor's touchstone of a PEG of 1.

If you're brave enough to try to grasp a falling knife -- that's still falling -- now could be a great time to buy Tesla stock.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nio and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Tesla Stock Quote
Tesla
TSLA
$113.28 (-8.02%) $-9.88

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Investor Pressing Sell Button Getty
5 Ultra-Popular Stocks I'd Sell Right Now
 Concerned person looking at stock chart on computer.
Why Tesla Is One Stock I'd Avoid in 2023
 0x0-Model3_01
Tesla Stock: Bull vs. Bear
 Untitled design
Down 64% in 2022, Is Tesla Stock a Buy for 2023?
 0x0-ModelS_21
Why Tesla Shares Swung Wildly Friday

Our Most Popular Articles

Retiree 13
Social Security's Largest Raise Since 1982 Comes With Bad News for Retirees
TSLA red mountain
Why Tesla, Nio Stocks Can't Seem to Stop Falling
2021-Events-First-Mile-04
If You'd Invested $3,000 in Rivian Automotive in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Amazon Go First Store
Where Will Amazon's Stock Be in 5 Years?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services