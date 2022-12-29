2 Best Stocks to Invest $5,000 in Before the End of 2022

While the stock market may be trading down across sectors and indices right now, the long-term growth potential remains for wonderful companies with high-quality businesses. If you want to capitalize on that potential now, there are a wide variety of opportunities to do so in the current market, often at discount prices.

Should you be looking to add $5,000 to stocks before the end of the year, here are two top stocks to buy without hesitation right now.

1. Johnson & Johnson

Investing in stocks that can enrich your portfolio over the long-term doesn't always mean you need to find the most exciting of businesses. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -0.43%) is a perfect example of a "boring" stock that has established an incredible track record of growth and enriched investors time and time again throughout the years.

With a company history that spans roughly 137 years and counting, Johnson & Johnson has built itself into a veritable behemoth in three incredibly lucrative industries: pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and consumer health products. And over the past decade alone, the company has delivered a total return of more than 230% for investors -- which comes to about 13% on an annualized basis -- boosted by revenue and earnings growth of 40% and 92%.

Johnson & Johnson will spin off its consumer health business into a new company called Kenvue in the new year while its pharmaceutical and medical device segments will retain the Johnson & Johnson name. These long-standing businesses will both remain publicly traded and pay out dividends to shareholders. Johnson & Johnson's dividend currently yields 2.6%, and the company has raised its payout every year for 60 years in a row.

The company is already painting a bright vision for the future of its separate family of brands, most recently with the addition of Abiomed to its thriving medical device segment. Abiomed sells a variety of products, one of the most well-known being its Impella heart pump. This product, marketed as world's smallest heart pump, slashed heart failure symptoms or enhanced heart function in 8 out of 10 patients in a randomized controlled trial.

From consumer health products like Listerine and Tylenol to top-selling cardiovascular drugs to state-of-the-art surgical instruments, Johnson & Johnson's products are mainstays for both consumers and medical providers around the world, which lends incredible resilience and bodes favorable tailwinds for both of the soon-to-be separate businesses in the years ahead. Each will undoubtedly have very different paths to growth before them, but the core strength of these market-leading products can continue to drive profits and enrich investors.

A $5,000 investment in Johnson & Johnson would add 28 shares to your portfolio.

2. Shopify

Shopify (SHOP -2.25%) has been hit hard by the market events of the past year, and investors have sold off shares of the stock en masse. With the stock trading down by roughly 76% over the trailing 12 months, you might be considering whether now could be an apropos opportunity to take a second look at the e-commerce business while it's trading at a discount.

Even as the market has continued to pummel shares of Shopify over the past year, the business itself is still growing at a strong clip. Shopify continues to upgrade its suite of software and hardware solutions, and it's paying off big-time, both in terms of in rising merchant adoption and retention, as well as in solid revenue growth and an improving bottom line.

One example that's proving to be a significant game-changer for Shopify is the growing strength of its fulfillment network, which it boosted with the acquisition of Deliverr earlier in 2022. Management has said that the combination of Deliverr with its existing Shopify Fulfillment Network is designed to encapsulate a "merchant's full supply chain."

That's bearing out in its financial reports already. The integration of these fulfillment businesses led to a 75% year-over-year increase in merchant inventory accepted by Deliverr cross-docks in the most recent quarter, and an 80% quarter-over-quarter surge of merchants using at least one of Shopify's logistics services across their supply chain processes.

Over the long run, it's easy to see how better and more efficient fulfillment solutions benefits both merchants and Shopify's core business. Merchants can capture a broader cohort of customer sales and streamline the delivery process, which means more growth opportunities, and therefore more revenue and earnings for Shopify.

Right now, Shopify is spending heavily to build out its business and its vision for the future of its fulfillment network, and this is weighing on the bottom line. Factors like inflation and a decline in its equity investments have also been impactful to its net losses in recent quarters.

However, the recent quarter saw Shopify grow its revenue 22% year-over-year to $1.4 billion, while merchant solutions revenue and subscription solutions revenue grew by respective amount of 26% and 12% compared to the same quarter in 2021. It's also worth noting that Shopify's third-quarter gross merchandise volume represented an 11% increase from the year-ago period, while also surpassing the growth of the broader U.S. retail sector during the quarter by a notable 9%.

A $5,000 investment in Shopify would add 147 shares to your portfolio.