It's been a long time since any Plug executives invested their own money in an open-market purchase of Plug stock...

In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down the Plug Power (PLUG -4.88%) CFO's recent open-market purchase of shares in the company.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of May 22, 2025. The video was published on May 29 2025.