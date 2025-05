Nvidia's (NVDA -2.85%) AI chip supremacy, expanding data center footprint, and software ecosystem make it the heartbeat of the AI revolution unless rising competition or valuation froth triggers a cooldown. In this video, I explore the growth story, risks ahead, and where NVDA might land in five years.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of May 29, 2025. The video was published on May 29, 2025.