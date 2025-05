Amazon's (AMZN -0.31%) cloud dominance, AI-powered logistics, and booming ad business are driving its next growth phase--unless regulatory crackdowns or retail margin pressures bite back. In this video, I break down the bull case, the risks, and where Amazon could be in five years.

*Stock prices used were the after-market prices of May 28, 2025. The video was published on May 29, 2025.