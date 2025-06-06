Docusign doesn't cost a lot for a growth stock. But it really must grow faster.

Docusign (DOCU -18.89%) stock plunged 19.3% through 11:11 a.m. ET this morning despite "beating earnings" on both top and bottom lines last night.

Heading into the company's fiscal Q1 2026, analysts forecast the e-signatures company would earn $0.81 per share on just under $750 million in sales. In fact, Docusign earned $0.90 per share, "adjusted," on sales of nearly $764 million.

Docusign's Q1 earnings

Sales grew 8% year over year, but billings were up only 4% -- which may foreshadow a slowdown in growth ahead.

Gross profit margins, on the other hand, improved 50 basis points to 79.4%. And diluted earnings as calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) more than doubled to $0.34 per share. Not quite as good as "$0.90," but still a big improvement.

All this being said, Docusign's free cash flow belied the growth in both sales and earnings. FCF for the quarter was only $227.8 million in Q1, versus $232.1 million a year ago. It didn't double. It didn't grow even 8%. It... went down.

Is Docusign stock still a buy?

Should this worry investors? Perhaps.

Docusign's Q2 guidance sees sales growth slowing to 6%, $779 million in revenue or thereabouts. Growth for the full year is likewise forecast at about 6%, $3.15 billion or $3.16 billion in annual sales. That's not a lot of growth for a supposed growth stock, and reinforces the impression we get from slow billings growth.

That said, Docusign stock sells for an unchallenging valuation of only 16.6 times trailing FCF -- cheaper than that when you factor in net cash on the balance sheet. If Docusign can just find a way to goose its growth rate again, this stock could still be a buy.