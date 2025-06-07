There's no denying it -- artificial intelligence (AI) is likely going to have a profound impact on the world over the long term. Entire industries could be altered. It's no wonder management teams are increasingly focused on ways to better position themselves for long-term success.

From an investment perspective, perhaps it's starting to make sense that your portfolio should have some exposure to AI. Luckily, investors don't necessarily need to pick individual stocks if they want to benefit from the trend.

There's one top AI exchange-traded fund (ETF) that could turn $10,000 into $40,000 by 2035. Continue reading to learn more about how to supercharge your portfolio for future success.

Looking at the past and future

In the last 10 years, the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ 0.98%) has generated a total return of 414% (as of June 3). This means that a $10,000 investment made in June 2015 would be worth $51,400 today. I don't think anyone in their right mind would complain with that kind of fantastic result. Even better, the expense ratio of 0.20% is a minimal cost to bear for that type of gain.

There's no guarantee that past returns will repeat themselves going forward. Let's assume that there is a slowdown. Even so, I wouldn't be surprised if investors who put the same $10,000 in this ETF today see a fourfold gain in the next decade, resulting in a 15% annualized return.

There's a lot of talk about how the stock market's current valuation is expensive. But consider that this has been the general narrative for a very long time. Yet that hasn't prevented equity markets from marching higher. The rise of passive investing, ongoing economic expansion, and dominance of tech-driven enterprises have all played a part. I'm fairly confident these trends will continue.

Diversified exposure to artificial intelligence

The Invesco QQQ Trust can be considered a top AI ETF, even though it contains 100 stocks in total. There is heavy concentration among the top positions, many of which have a meaningful AI focus.

The so-called hyperscalers, most notably Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet, combined represent 18.9% of the Invesco QQQ Trust's asset base. These dominant companies have leading cloud computing platforms that offer a range of AI tools to their customers. They're collectively planning to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on capital expenditures in 2025 in an effort to bolster their technical infrastructure to better position themselves for an AI future.

We can't forget about Nvidia, the biggest beneficiary thus far of the AI boom. It provides the graphics-processing units that power AI data centers, posting unbelievable revenue and profit growth. It's the second-largest holding in the Invesco QQQ Trust.

Other top positions are Apple, Meta Platforms, Netflix, and Tesla. There's no doubt that AI has and will keep impacting these businesses in some way as well.

Play the long game

Investing correctly means having patience. While the AI craze has definitely made some investors rich in a short period of time, that's the wrong mindset to have. When buying the Invesco QQQ Trust, it's critical to keep the attention on the next decade and beyond. AI has the ability to revolutionize many parts of our economy, and this will all take time to play out.

As of this writing, the Invesco QQQ Trust trades 2% off its peak. It might be tempting to wait for a bigger pullback to put money to work. However, I believe this is a flawed approach. It's a smart idea to invest early and often, letting compounding work its magic. Investing in this top AI ETF could work wonders for your portfolio between now and 2035.