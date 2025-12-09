Accessibility Menu
The 2 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy With $100 Right Now

By Lyle Daly Dec 9, 2025 at 6:28PM

Key Points

  • Cryptocurrencies are risky, and 1.8 million failed in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Bitcoin is arguably the most proven option, as it makes up nearly 60% of the crypto market.
  • Ethereum has carved out a position as the leading blockchain network.

When in doubt, go with the coins that have been the most successful so far.

You don't need a lot of money to start a cryptocurrency portfolio. Considering how volatile the crypto market is, you may even be better off starting small and gradually adding to your positions.

If you have $100 to invest in cryptocurrency, I'd highly recommend starting with the top two: Bitcoin (BTC 2.20%) and Ethereum (ETH 4.12%). It might not be as exciting as buying small cryptocurrencies, but it's a safer approach.

A person using a crypto wallet with Bitcoin and Ethereum on a smartphone.

Image source: Getty Images.

Why Bitcoin and Ethereum are the best cryptocurrencies to buy

Cryptocurrencies are a risky place to put your money. For perspective, CoinGecko reports that 1.8 million cryptocurrencies collapsed in just the first quarter of 2025. Even among those that don't fail outright, many have brief periods of success, and then go through lengthy declines.

Bitcoin and Ethereum provide more security because they've each been around for over a decade and have demonstrated real-world value. Retail and institutional investors see Bitcoin as a digital store of value (it's commonly referred to as digital gold). With a market cap of $1.8 trillion, it accounts for nearly 60% of the crypto market as of Dec. 6.

Ethereum is a blockchain platform that powers decentralized finance (DeFi) services and stablecoins, two of the most popular uses of blockchain technology. While it's not the only blockchain network, it's the most widely used by far. There's $121 billion of total value locked (TVL) in DeFi, and 64% of that ($70 billion) is on Ethereum, according to DefiLllama.

No cryptocurrency is safe, but Bitcoin and Ethereum are the most proven. If you're investing $100, you might want to split it evenly between the two, or go with a 60:40 split for whichever you like more.

About the Author

Lyle Daly
Lyle Daly is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering information technology and cryptocurrency. Lyle has been a contributor at the financial services company since 2018. His work has been featured on USA Today, Yahoo Finance, MSN, Fox Business, and Nasdaq. Before joining The Motley Fool, he wrote for financial brands including Intuit.
TMFLyleDaly
X@LyleDaly

Lyle Daly has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

