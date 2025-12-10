Accessibility Menu
Here's Why Monero (XMR) Surged 10% Today

By Chris MacDonald Dec 10, 2025 at 11:01AM

Key Points

  • A number of structural catalysts have formed benefiting top privacy tokens, such as Monero, in recent years.
  • Monero's return over the past two years is notable, and this upside momentum is one reason many appear to remain bullish on this token right now.
  • Here's why I think long-term adoption and transaction trends point in the direction of this momentum likely continuing.

Privacy coins are all the rage right now, and Monero is a clear leader in this space.

My watch list is broadening, but Monero (XMR 1.09%) is a cryptocurrency that I find myself coming back to, as I watch its impressive daily movements.

Monero Stock Quote

CRYPTO: XMR

Monero
Today's Change
(-1.09%) $-4.43
Current Price
$402.17

Today's 10% 24-hour move, as of 10:45 a.m. ET reflects a continuation of the strong momentum we've been seeing for nearly two years now. From a two-year low of around $100 per token in early 2024, Monero has now surged past the $400 mark. That's good for a return of roughly 300% for investors who have been patient and believed in this project's underlying thesis.

By providing one of the most secure and robust privacy coin ecosystems in the cryptocurrency sector, Monero aims to usher in a wave of innovation by making it nearly impossible for others to track which wallets are performing transactions. That's key, since many financial institutions don't want other players front-running their trades, businesses that may want to transact using crypto don't want their customers to be able to see their purchases or what others may have paid, and at the end of the day-we all want a little privacy, don't we?

Here's more on what's driving Monero's remarkably swift move higher today, and why this momentum has been so robust of late.

Structural catalysts point to strong momentum for privacy coins

Privacy visual.

Source: Getty Images.

Monero isn't the only player in the privacy coin space. There are other projects dedicated to protecting the safety and integrity of parties involved in transactions on the blockchain. However, Monero's full-chain membership proofs upgrade is one that investors have clearly looked at as a key differentiator moving forward. This upgrade will allow for faster transactions and even better privacy and fungibility functionality. Users everywhere are cheering this move, as are some notable large institutions.

The hope is that the relative utility edge Monero has displayed relative to its peers could drive outsize on-chain activity and capital inflows. Looking at the data, this trend does appear to be in place, with Monero's daily transaction volume continuing to trend higher in recent years (while also showing remarkable stability-which is hard to find in this sector).

In a cryptocurrency sector dominated by surveillance and regulation, privacy coins could undoubtedly be the future. Monero is clearly a leader in providing the sort of innovation and technological strength that users and developers are looking for. Today's rise seems indicative of strong structural tailwinds; I think investors should take note of this.

About the Author

Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald is a contributing Motley Fool cryptocurrency analyst covering digital assets and blockchain companies. Chris has more than 10 years of professional experience in venture capital and corporate finance. He holds an MBA in finance from the University of British Columbia’s Sauder School of Business.
TMFChrisMacD

