Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,886.68
+0.7%
+46.17
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,057.75
+1.0%
+497.46
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
23,654.16
+0.3%
+77.67
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$90,056.00
-2.1%
-$1,964.25
Arrow-Thin-Down
AAPL
$278.79
+0.6%
+$1.61
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$231.88
+1.7%
+$3.96
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$321.00
+1.0%
+$3.25
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$650.13
-1.0%
-$6.83
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$478.56
-2.7%
-$13.46
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$183.78
-0.6%
-$1.19
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$451.93
+1.5%
+$6.76
Daily Stock GainersDaily Stock LosersMost Active Stocks

Business partners are obviously eager to be a part of the company's exploratory missions.

Investors were buzzing very positively about space stock Firefly Aerospace (FLY +9.46%) on Wednesday. They also traded it up by almost 10% in value that day, following news of a new collaboration on an upcoming Moon mission.

Blue Moon

Firefly announced that morning it had reached a commercial payload agreement with peer company, privately held Volta Space Technologies. Under the terms of the deal, Firefly will host a wireless power receiver from Volta on its Blue Ghost Mission 2 lander, which is designed to land on the far side of the Moon.

Night scene featuring the Moon in the background.

Image source: Getty Images.

For Volta, this is a trial run of the technology that helps provide electricity for its LightGrid, a power network on our planet's satellite.

With the Volta receiver, Blue Ghost 2 is set to carry six payloads, a lineup that includes a National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) radio telescope and a satellite from the European Space Agency (ESA).

Firefly Aerospace Stock Quote

NASDAQ: FLY

Firefly Aerospace
Today's Change
(9.46%) $1.84
Current Price
$21.30

Long-term goals

In its Blue Ghost 2 update, Firefly quoted CEO Jason Kim as saying that "Our international mission will enable critical technology demonstrations that lay the groundwork for lasting operations on the Moon."

Advertisement

The company didn't provide any financial particulars of its arrangement with Volta, but that's almost beside the point. Given that the spacecraft is now committed to six payloads on its next mission, it's clear businesses are eager to work with Firefly. They also clearly believe in its purpose and technology, which is heartening for shareholders.

About the Author

Eric Volkman
Eric Volkman is a contributing Motley Fool finance and stock market analyst. Previously, Eric was an equities analyst at European investment bank Raiffeisen Capital and Investment. He’s also been a freelance finance writer since 1995. He studied at Susquehanna University.
TMFVolkman

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Read Next

Advertisement

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services