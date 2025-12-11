Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,886.68
+0.7%
+46.17
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,057.75
+1.0%
+497.46
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
23,654.16
+0.3%
+77.67
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$90,056.00
-2.1%
-$1,964.25
Arrow-Thin-Down
AAPL
$278.79
+0.6%
+$1.61
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$231.88
+1.7%
+$3.96
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$321.05
+1.0%
+$3.30
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$650.13
-1.0%
-$6.83
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$478.76
-2.7%
-$13.26
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$183.77
-0.6%
-$1.20
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$451.45
+1.4%
+$6.28
Daily Stock GainersDaily Stock LosersMost Active Stocks

Is Astera Labs Stock a Buy Right Now?

By John Ballard Dec 11, 2025 at 1:43AM

Key Points

  • Astera Labs' quarterly revenue doubled over the last year.
  • The company was the first to ship a crucial component that helps AI chips perform optimally in data centers.
  • Its lucrative business strategy could unleash profitable growth for investors.

The stock has fallen 38% from its recent highs, yet the company's addressable market has doubled over the past year.

Astera Labs (ALAB 1.65%) has seen its share price soar almost 400% since its initial public offering in 2024. It provides essential components that enable faster processing speeds for artificial intelligence (AI) workloads in data centers. This is a competitive market, but Astera's robust growth and high margins indicate it is benefiting from a competitive edge. Here's why the stock is a buy heading into 2026.

The letters "AI" sitting on top of a digitized computer circuit.

Image source: Getty Images.

Why invest in Astera Labs

Astera Labs was the first in the industry to launch the latest generation PCIe 6 connectivity solutions, which provide higher bandwidth and cleaner signal paths for advanced AI chips in data centers. Astera's revenue grew 104% year-over-year in the third quarter.

What's more, its high margins indicate pricing power. Over the last four quarters, it reported a net profit of $199 million on $723 million in revenue -- a net profit margin of 27%.

Astera Labs Stock Quote

NASDAQ: ALAB

Astera Labs
Today's Change
(-1.65%) $-2.77
Current Price
$164.31

Its margins are expected to increase from higher demand for AI chips over the next several years. Astera's strategy is to tie future revenue to every AI chip shipped worldwide.

While the stock has dropped 38% from its recent high, management has seen the size of its addressable market double in size since last year, reaching approximately $15 billion. With the demand for AI chips expected to continue growing, the stock is a compelling buy at its current discount.

About the Author

John Ballard
John Ballard has been a contributing writer at The Motley Fool since 2016, covering consumer goods and technology stocks. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus in real estate finance from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
TMFRazorback

Read Next

Advertisement

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services