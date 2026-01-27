Accessibility Menu
3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now If You Want More Passive Income in 2026

By Reuben Gregg Brewer Jan 27, 2026 at 10:05AM EST

Key Points

  • Enterprise Products Partners is a toll-taker with a 6.5% distribution yield.
  • Realty Income is a net lease landlord with a 5.3% yield.
  • Brookfield Renewable Partners is a clean energy provider with a 5.2% yield.

High yields and low risk come together in this trio of stocks with yields of up to 6.5%.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC 0.91%) has a paltry 1.1% dividend yield right now. You can do much better without taking on huge amounts of risk. All you need to do is buy Enterprise Products Partners (EPD +1.00%) and its 6.5% yield, Realty Income (O +0.45%) and its 5.3% yield, and/or Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP 0.07%) and its 5.2% yield. Here's a quick look at each one of these no-brainer high yielders.

Enterprise Products Partners is boring

The energy sector is typically considered volatile, thanks to the often dramatic ups and downs of oil and natural gas prices. Enterprise sidesteps that commodity price volatility. It charges fees for the use of its energy infrastructure assets, such as pipelines. Essentially, it helps to move oil and gas around the world. Demand for its services is more important than the price of what it is moving.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Quote

NYSE: EPD

Enterprise Products Partners
Today's Change
(1.00%) $0.34
Current Price
$33.80

The proof of Enterprise's consistency comes from its 27-year streak of annual distribution increases. That's basically as long as the master limited partnership (MLP) has been public. If you have avoided oil stocks due to the sector's volatility, you might want to consider Enterprise for your energy exposure, given its well-supported 6.5% yield.

Person holding a fan of money and giving a thumbs-up sign.

Image source: Getty Images.

Realty Income is "The Monthly Dividend Company"

Realty Income is the largest net lease real estate investment trust (REIT). That means its tenants are responsible for most property-level operating costs. This materially reduces risk, since it means Realty Income avoids the expense and effort of maintaining its properties. Add an investment-grade balance sheet, and Realty Income also has advantaged access to capital markets. That gives it a funding advantage over peers as it looks for acquisitions.

Realty Income Stock Quote

NYSE: O

Realty Income
Today's Change
(0.45%) $0.27
Current Price
$60.34

Realty Income has increased its dividend annually for 30 years, even going so far as to trademark the nickname "The Monthly Dividend Company" to underscore its commitment to dividends. With its lofty 5.3% dividend yield, even the most conservative investors should find it attractive.

Brookfield Renewable Partners is a "clean" yield

Last up is Brookfield Renewable Partners and its 5.2% yield. It's one of the largest clean energy businesses in the world, with exposure to North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. As for technologies, it has exposure to hydroelectric, solar, wind, storage, and nuclear power. It is a one-stop shop for investors looking to gain some clean energy exposure.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Quote

NYSE: BEP

Brookfield Renewable Partners
Today's Change
(-0.07%) $-0.02
Current Price
$28.98

Although Brookfield Renewable Partners hasn't been around for as long as Enterprise or Realty Income, it has grown its distribution steadily for years. Between 2015 and 2025, the distribution has grown at a compound annual rate of 6%, right in line with management's 5% to 9% target. If you're looking for a clean energy option, this high-yielder should probably be on your buy list.

Plenty of choices for yield in a low-yield world

You don't have to take on huge risks to find attractive dividend yields. You just need to be selective. Enterprise, Realty Income, and Brookfield Renewable Partners are all high-yield investments that even risk-averse passive income investors could love today.

Reuben Gregg Brewer
Reuben Gregg Brewer is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering energy, utilities, REITs, and consumer staples. He is the former director of research at Value Line Publishing, where he rose from mutual fund analyst to equity analyst before leading all research operations. Reuben holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from SUNY Purchase, a master’s in social work from Columbia University, and an MBA from Regis University. He has been featured as a financial expert on CNBC and in the Financial Times, Barron’s, and InvestmentNews.
Reuben Gregg Brewer has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners and Realty Income. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Realty Income. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners and Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

