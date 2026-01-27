Accessibility Menu
Brinker International: A 7.3 Rating in a Competitive Restaurant Market

By Motley Fool YouTube Jan 27, 2026 at 7:00PM EST

Is Brinker International the next big stock to watch? Tune in as our experts break down its strengths, management, and financials to see if it's a hidden gem worth investing in.

Explore the exciting world of Brinker International (EAT 0.93%) with our contributing expert analysts in this Motley Fool Scoreboard episode. Check out the video below to gain valuable insights into market trends and potential investment opportunities!
*Stock prices used were the prices of Dec. 10, 2025. The video was published on Jan. 27, 2026.

Anand Chokkavelu has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Rick Munarriz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Brinker International Stock Quote

Brinker International

NYSE: EAT
$155.19 (0.01%) $1.46

