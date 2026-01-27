Explore the exciting world of Brinker International (EAT 0.93%) with our contributing expert analysts in this Motley Fool Scoreboard episode. Check out the video below to gain valuable insights into market trends and potential investment opportunities!
*Stock prices used were the prices of Dec. 10, 2025. The video was published on Jan. 27, 2026.
Brinker International: A 7.3 Rating in a Competitive Restaurant Market
By Motley Fool YouTube – Jan 27, 2026 at 7:00PM EST
NYSE: EAT
Brinker International
Market Cap
$7.0B
Today's Change
(-0.93%) $1.46
Current Price
$155.19
Price as of January 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET
Is Brinker International the next big stock to watch? Tune in as our experts break down its strengths, management, and financials to see if it's a hidden gem worth investing in.
Explore the exciting world of Brinker International (EAT 0.93%) with our contributing expert analysts in this Motley Fool Scoreboard episode. Check out the video below to gain valuable insights into market trends and potential investment opportunities!
Read Next
Stocks Mentioned
Brinker International
NYSE: EAT
$155.19 (0.01%) $1.46
*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.