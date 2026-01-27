Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,918.55
-0.9%
-59.48
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,941.28
-0.2%
-74.32
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
23,451.79
-1.7%
-405.65
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$85,324.00
-4.1%
-$3,612.16
Arrow-Thin-Down
SBUX
$94.27
-0.9%
-$0.90
Arrow-Thin-Down
T
$24.81
+3.1%
+$0.74
Arrow-Thin-Down
GEV
$700.97
-1.5%
-$10.62
Arrow-Thin-Down
ASML
$1,420.34
-0.2%
-$2.58
Arrow-Thin-Down
NET
$175.70
-5.0%
-$9.18
Arrow-Thin-Down
INTC
$48.19
-1.2%
-$0.59
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$239.03
-1.6%
-$3.98
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$329.95
-1.9%
-$6.33
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$719.91
+7.7%
+$51.18
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$427.02
-11.3%
-$54.61
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$188.76
-1.4%
-$2.76
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$423.66
-1.8%
-$7.80
Daily Stock GainersDaily Stock LosersMost Active Stocks

The stock has cratered by more than 75% over the past year, making its stock a bargain -- or a value trap.

Geez -- if you look up recent articles about salad purveyor Sweetgreen (SG 6.60%), the news doesn't seem too good. Here are some headlines:

Someone is holding a salad and smiling at the camera.

Image source: Getty Images.

Indeed, the stock is down a frightening 76% over the past year (as of Jan. 22), and it has averaged annual losses of 8.6% over the past three years.

What's going wrong? Well, several things:

  • Its growth is slowing, as it plans to open fewer stores in 2026 than it did in 2025.
  • In its third quarter, revenue growth was roughly flat with year-earlier levels and same-store sales (from locations open a year or more) were down nearly 10% year over year. The company posted a net loss, not a profit.
  • It has faced operational problems, with many locations not meeting standards -- though that number has shrunk.
  • Inflation is making it hard to keep costs -- and prices -- down.
  • Inflation has also hit many consumers hard, making it difficult to justify buying fairly costly salads.
  • It has seen some executives depart in recent months, including its co-founder and chief brand officer.
Sweetgreen Stock Quote

NYSE: SG

Sweetgreen
Today's Change
(-6.60%) $-0.42
Current Price
$6.01

All those gloomy factors explain why the stock now seems undervalued. There's no current or forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, as there are no positive earnings, but the recent price-to-sales ratio of 1.21 is well below the five-year average of 1.9.

That seemingly low valuation can make the stock look attractive, but it should only be attractive if you're confident that Sweetgreen will turn its fortunes around. It's certainly trying to. In the third-quarter report, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Neman noted: "Amid a challenging macro backdrop, our priorities remain clear: delivering operational excellence, accelerating menu innovation, and driving disciplined growth. We are focused on the process of building a strong foundation, and I am extremely confident that our leadership team and focused strategy will lead Sweetgreen back to sustained, profitable growth."

One strategy has been investing in more automation to assemble salads.

Sweetgreen may successfully turn itself around, but for now I would wait and watch instead of buying. I don't think the company is yesterday's news, but I do recognize that this could be a value trap instead of a bargain, at least right now. There are plenty of more attractive stocks out there.

Read Next

About the Author

Selena Maranjian
Selena Maranjian is a contributing personal finance and investing expert at The Motley Fool. Selena has produced The Motley Fool’s nationally syndicated newspaper feature since 1997. She is the author of The Motley Fool Money Guide and Investment Clubs: How to Start and Run One the Motley Fool Way, and the co-author of The Motley Fool Investment Guide for Teens and several editions of The Motley Fool Investment Tax Guide. Prior to The Motley Fool, she worked as a high school teacher and public opinion analyst. She holds a master’s degree in teaching from Brown University and a master’s degree in finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
TMFSelena

Stocks Mentioned

Sweetgreen Stock Quote

Sweetgreen

NYSE: SG
$6.01 (0.07%) $0.42

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services