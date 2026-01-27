Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,918.55
-0.9%
-59.48
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,941.28
-0.2%
-74.32
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
23,451.79
-1.7%
-405.65
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$85,324.00
-4.1%
-$3,612.16
Arrow-Thin-Down
SBUX
$94.27
-0.9%
-$0.90
Arrow-Thin-Down
T
$24.81
+3.1%
+$0.74
Arrow-Thin-Down
GEV
$700.97
-1.5%
-$10.62
Arrow-Thin-Down
ASML
$1,420.34
-0.2%
-$2.58
Arrow-Thin-Down
NET
$175.70
-5.0%
-$9.18
Arrow-Thin-Down
INTC
$48.19
-1.2%
-$0.59
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$239.03
-1.6%
-$3.98
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$329.95
-1.9%
-$6.33
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$719.91
+7.7%
+$51.18
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$427.02
-11.3%
-$54.61
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$188.76
-1.4%
-$2.76
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$423.66
-1.8%
-$7.80
Daily Stock GainersDaily Stock LosersMost Active Stocks

Microsoft Releases Powerful New AI Chip to Take on Nvidia

By Danny Vena, CPA Jan 27, 2026 at 2:57PM EST

Key Points

The software giant is vying for a bigger piece of the AI pie.

There's no denying that Nvidia's (NVDA 1.44%) graphics processing units (GPUs) are tops when it comes to artificial intelligence (AI) processing. Unfortunately, being the king of the hill means there's always someone trying to take your crown.

Microsoft (MSFT 11.34%) just announced the debut of a powerful new AI chip, the latest move in the company's bid to become a greater force in the AI landscape.

Microsoft's Maia 200 AI Inference Accelerator.

Image source: Microsoft.

A chip off the old block

In a blog post released on Monday, Scott Guthrie, Microsoft's executive vice president of Cloud + AI, introduced Maia 200, the company's latest chip designed specifically for AI inference. He calls Maia "a breakthrough inference accelerator engineered to dramatically improve the economics of AI token generation."

The Maia 200 has more high-bandwidth memory, offering three times the performance of Amazon's (AMZN 1.47%) third-generation Trainium chip and above that of Alphabet's (GOOGL 1.95%) (GOOG 1.88%) seventh-generation Ironwood Tensor Processing Unit (TPU). Guthrie called Maia "the most performant, first-party silicon from any hyperscaler." The processor provides both performance and bang for the buck, being "tailored for large-scale AI workloads while also delivering efficient performance per dollar."

Maia also includes a reconfigured memory system designed to prevent bottlenecks when feeding data into the AI model. It's also Microsoft's most efficient inference chip "ever deployed, with 30% better performance per dollar" than similarly priced alternatives.

Microsoft Stock Quote

NASDAQ: MSFT

Microsoft
Today's Change
(-11.34%) $-54.61
Current Price
$427.02

One of the most significant benefits for Microsoft is that the Maia 200 has been designed to provide peak efficiency when powering Copilot and Azure OpenAI. It is also being deployed to data centers running Microsoft 365 Copilot and Foundry, the company's cloud-based AI offerings. By using its homegrown AI chips, Microsoft is working to reduce the cost of running AI workloads amid pressure to contain rising energy outlays.

Microsoft said there would be "wider customer availability in the future" for the Maia 200, unlike the previous version, which was never made available to the public. To that end, the company is making its Software Development Kit (SDK) available to developers, AI start-ups, and academics, hoping to give customers a reason to switch.

Will Maia "chip" away at Nvidia's lead?

Maia is the latest in a string of chips released by Nvidia's rivals to decrease their dependence on its GPUs. Despite rising competition, Nvidia still maintains a dominant 92% share of the data center GPU market, according to IoT Analytics. While Maia may offer benefits for running Microsoft's inference workloads, Nvidia's GPUs still provide the greatest degree of computational horsepower and the flexibility needed to run both inference and AI training.

Nvidia Stock Quote

NASDAQ: NVDA

Nvidia
Today's Change
(-1.44%) $-2.76
Current Price
$188.76

That said, if Microsoft can deliver more affordable AI options to its cloud customers while reducing its own power consumption, it can lower expenses and boost profits. Furthermore, at 34 times earnings, Microsoft is attractively priced compared to a multiple of 47 for Nvidia.

Don't get me wrong. I think both Microsoft and Nvidia are frontrunners in the AI revolution -- which is why I own both stocks.

Read Next

About the Author

Danny Vena, CPA
Danny Vena, CPA, is a contributing Motley Fool technology analyst specializing in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, semiconductors, software, cybersecurity, and consumer electronics. He is a Certified Public Accountant and previously worked as a controller and accountant across small and midsize businesses. Danny also served 13 years in the U.S. Army. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Phoenix.
TMFLifeIsGood
X@dannyvena

Danny Vena, CPA has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Microsoft Stock Quote

Microsoft

NASDAQ: MSFT
$427.02 (0.11%) $54.61
Nvidia Stock Quote

Nvidia

NASDAQ: NVDA
$188.76 (0.01%) $2.76
Alphabet Stock Quote

Alphabet

NASDAQ: GOOGL
$329.47 (0.02%) $6.54
Amazon Stock Quote

Amazon

NASDAQ: AMZN
$239.45 (0.01%) $3.56
Alphabet Stock Quote

Alphabet

NASDAQ: GOOG
$328.33 (0.02%) $7.95

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services