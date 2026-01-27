Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,918.55
-0.9%
-59.48
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,941.28
-0.2%
-74.32
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
23,451.79
-1.7%
-405.65
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$85,324.00
-4.1%
-$3,612.16
Arrow-Thin-Down
SBUX
$94.27
-0.9%
-$0.90
Arrow-Thin-Down
T
$24.81
+3.1%
+$0.74
Arrow-Thin-Down
GEV
$700.97
-1.5%
-$10.62
Arrow-Thin-Down
ASML
$1,420.34
-0.2%
-$2.58
Arrow-Thin-Down
NET
$175.70
-5.0%
-$9.18
Arrow-Thin-Down
INTC
$48.19
-1.2%
-$0.59
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$239.03
-1.6%
-$3.98
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$329.95
-1.9%
-$6.33
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$719.91
+7.7%
+$51.18
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$427.02
-11.3%
-$54.61
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$188.76
-1.4%
-$2.76
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$423.66
-1.8%
-$7.80
Daily Stock GainersDaily Stock LosersMost Active Stocks

The kids playing Roblox could be your future.

After reporting $1.2 billion in losses in 2023, more than $900 million in each of 2022 and 2024, and an estimated $1.1 billion in 2025, you wouldn't think I'd be suggesting that buying Roblox (RBLX 3.31%) stock is a great way to secure an early retirement.

And yet I am. And it is.

Roblox logo.

Image source: Roblox.

Valued at a market capitalization of more than $52 billion, Roblox has grown into one of the biggest video game stocks on the planet, edging out Electronic Arts by $1 billion, and Take-Two Interactive by $7.5 billion. It's not as big as Sony or Microsoft, granted, but both those companies run substantial businesses beyond video games.

Roblox is also arguably the future of video games. As gamers increasingly migrate away from console games sold on CD-ROM for $50 a pop, and toward free-to-play or "freemium" games played entirely online, Roblox decided to set up shop, building a platform for gaming and inviting its own players to build the games they'll play there.

When players buy Robux virtual currency to spend in a game on the Roblox gaming platform, Roblox makes money. When players build games for others to play on Roblox, Roblox sells the other players even more Robux to spend in those games (giving a cut to the game-builders). And when advertisers, attracted by the market of gamers on Roblox, want to advertise there, Roblox is happy to take their money as well.

Roblox Stock Quote

NYSE: RBLX

Roblox
Today's Change
(-3.31%) $-2.49
Current Price
$72.78

All these revenue streams added up to $4.5 billion in sales for Roblox over the last year. And while the company isn't yet reporting a profit, it did generate $1.2 billion in free cash flow over the period -- and has been FCF-positive in four of the past five years.

Sounds like a pretty great business to me, and I think it could set investors up for an early retirement.

Read Next

About the Author

Rich Smith
Rich Smith is a contributing Motley Fool defense and stock market analyst covering publicly traded and emerging companies in defense, space, aerospace, and other sectors. Prior to The Motley Fool, Rich practiced international corporate law for Clifford Chance in Russia, and for the Russian-Ukrainian Legal Group in Moscow, Kyiv, and Washington, D.C. He holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from the College of William & Mary, a law degree from the University of Baltimore, and a language certification from the International Institute of Russian Language & Culture in Tver, Russian Federation. The Globe and Mail once featured him as “one of the best stock pickers since 2009.”
TMFDitty
X@RichSmithFool

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft, Roblox, and Take-Two Interactive Software. The Motley Fool recommends Electronic Arts and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Roblox Stock Quote

Roblox

NYSE: RBLX
$72.78 (0.03%) $2.49

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services