Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,926.84
-0.7%
-51.19
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,965.54
-0.1%
-50.06
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
23,495.48
-1.5%
-361.97
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$85,324.00
-4.1%
-$3,612.16
Arrow-Thin-Down
SBUX
$93.96
-1.3%
-$1.20
Arrow-Thin-Down
T
$24.93
+3.6%
+$0.86
Arrow-Thin-Down
GEV
$702.99
-1.2%
-$8.60
Arrow-Thin-Down
ASML
$1,425.34
+0.2%
+$2.42
Arrow-Thin-Down
NET
$176.30
-4.6%
-$8.58
Arrow-Thin-Down
INTC
$48.40
-0.8%
-$0.38
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$239.63
-1.4%
-$3.39
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$330.00
-1.9%
-$6.28
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$722.18
+8.0%
+$53.45
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$429.27
-10.9%
-$52.36
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$189.48
-1.1%
-$2.04
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$423.86
-1.8%
-$7.60
Daily Stock GainersDaily Stock LosersMost Active Stocks

Forget the Hype: This Stock Could Offer Better Long-Term Returns

By Marc Guberti Jan 28, 2026 at 12:15PM EST

Key Points

Micron may be one of the most undervalued AI stocks right now.

The artificial intelligence (AI) hype is warranted, but between giants like Nvidia and rising stars like Iren, many promising stocks can slip under investors' radars.

Micron Technology (MU 0.60%) is one of those companies. It's far from small, with a $437 billion market cap, but its recent quarterly results, strong outlook, and bargain-basement valuation make it compelling. It's silently crushed the stock market over the past year, and is already starting 2026 strong with a 36% year-to-date gain. Even with those successes, Micron is an underrated AI stock that hasn't received as much hype as companies with similar stock gains.

Person holding magnifying glass containing icon of human head with gear labeled AI inside it.

Image source: Getty Images.

More people are paying attention to energy storage

AI chips and energy have received plenty of attention as two components of the AI bottleneck. However, memory storage is just as important, since it enables chips to perform at their best. Micron provides memory solutions for Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, and other AI chipmakers.

Micron Technology Stock Quote

NASDAQ: MU

Micron Technology
Today's Change
(-0.60%) $-2.60
Current Price
$432.68

Each time a tech giant buys a chip, Micron makes a little extra revenue. For Micron, it doesn't matter if Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, or another chipmaker comes out on top. Micron benefits each time any of these chips is sold. Even for other AI chipmakers that Micron doesn't serve directly, higher AI chip sales will boost demand for memory storage solutions.

Micron's financial results paint the full picture. Revenue increased by 57% year over year in first-quarter fiscal year 2026, with net income almost tripling.

It's hard to find an AI stock with Micron's valuation

Micron's high revenue growth and rising profit margins are a good combination that can support long-term gains. The company has also established itself as a leader in the memory storage industry. However, its valuation makes the stock look like one of the best in the entire market.

Micron trades at an 11.5 forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Meanwhile, Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, and Broadcom have forward P/E ratios of 23, 37, and 33, respectively. If Micron had a valuation that more closely resembled these three AI chipmakers', it would already be worth more than $1 trillion.

This revenue surge isn't a one-time thing. Micron increased revenue by 49% year over year in fiscal 2025, and the company provided exceptional guidance for the second quarter of 2026. Micron is an AI enabler that is a critical part of the bottleneck. Despite posting strong gains, it hasn't received as much spotlight as the trillion-dollar AI stocks and the rising stars. Micron's valuation offers an attractive margin of safety while giving investors exposure to the hottest industry.

Read Next

About the Author

Marc Guberti
Marc Guberti is a Certified Personal Finance Counselor and has been a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst since 2025. He has written for several finance publications. Marc graduated from Fordham University with a finance degree. He is an avid marathon runner who aims to complete more than 100 marathons in his lifetime. His fastest marathon time is 2:40.
TMFmarcguberti

Marc Guberti has positions in Broadcom and Iren. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Micron Technology, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Micron Technology Stock Quote

Micron Technology

NASDAQ: MU
$432.68 (0.01%) $2.60

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services