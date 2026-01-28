Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,915.83
-0.9%
-62.20
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,862.88
-0.3%
-152.72
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
23,455.80
-1.7%
-401.65
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$85,324.00
-4.1%
-$3,612.16
Arrow-Thin-Down
SBUX
$93.90
-1.3%
-$1.26
Arrow-Thin-Down
T
$24.82
+3.1%
+$0.75
Arrow-Thin-Down
GEV
$700.00
-1.6%
-$11.59
Arrow-Thin-Down
ASML
$1,429.48
+0.5%
+$6.56
Arrow-Thin-Down
NET
$175.92
-4.8%
-$8.97
Arrow-Thin-Down
INTC
$48.33
-0.9%
-$0.46
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$239.03
-1.6%
-$3.98
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$328.98
-2.2%
-$7.30
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$720.62
+7.8%
+$51.89
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$428.28
-11.1%
-$53.35
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$188.79
-1.4%
-$2.73
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$421.57
-2.3%
-$9.89
Daily Stock GainersDaily Stock LosersMost Active Stocks

How Texas Instruments Stock Jumped 9.9% Wednesday

By Anders Bylund Jan 28, 2026 at 10:44PM EST

Key Points

  • Texas Instruments stock rose nearly 10% despite missing Q4 revenue and earnings estimates.
  • Data center orders jumped 70% year over year, turning a small niche business into a major growth story.
  • TI's domestic manufacturing shields it from the tariff concerns plaguing competitors with Asian supply chains.

Texas Instruments posted a technical earnings miss. Investors shrugged and bought the stock anyway.

Shares of Texas Instruments (TXN +0.28%) ended Wednesday's trading 9.9% above Tuesday's closing price. The semiconductor veteran reported Q4 2025 results on Tuesday evening, offering an unusual mix of hits and misses.

Texas Instruments Stock Quote

NASDAQ: TXN

Texas Instruments
Today's Change
(0.28%) $0.61
Current Price
$216.78

A mixed earnings report with a silver lining

Let's start with the usual headline figures. TI's revenue rose 10% year over year to $4.42 billion. The analyst consensus called for $4.45 billion, so it was a slight miss. Unadjusted earnings fell 2%, landing at $1.27 per diluted share. Here, Wall Street was looking for $1.29 per share. The bottom line included unexpected charges of $0.06 per share related to goodwill impairment and tax items. Without these one-time items, TI's earnings result would have been more than enough.

So TI fell short of the usual market-moving targets. But investors were quick to brush off these minor disappointments to focus on several positive surprises instead.

  • Guidance for the next quarter was consistently above the current Street projections.
  • A new chip-making facility in Sherman, Texas, is ramping up production ahead of schedule. Among other items, this factory produces voltage regulators for high-powered computers, ultimately serving the lucrative data center market. That's an ideal segment for beating forecasts.
  • Data center orders rose by a staggering 70% year over year. That wasn't even a reporting segment last year. Still, the data center business is now large enough to deserve its own year-end commentary with detailed financials delivered on the earnings call.
A technician wearing purple gloves lifts an uncut wafer of semiconductor silicon.

Image source: Getty Images.

Made in America, sold to data centers

TI sees manufacturing as a competitive advantage.

Its in-house chip-making assets allow the company to churn out generous product volumes at a time when third-party manufacturing giants led by Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM 2.07%) and Samsung (SSNL.F +56.02%) are booked solid with artificial intelligence (AI) accelerator and memory-chip orders. And TI's top factories operate in Texas and Utah, not Taiwan and China. As a result, management didn't even mention tariffs in the earnings call.

The Q4 numbers were technically a miss, but the market clearly cared more about where TI is headed than where it just was. That's a vote of confidence in the company's data center pivot and in-house manufacturing strategy.

Read Next

About the Author

Anders Bylund
Anders Bylund is a contributing Motley Fool media and technology analyst covering semiconductors, cloud computing, internet infrastructure, quantum computing, and streaming media. Previously, Anders was a systems administrator for Nielsen Technology and CSX, gaining hands-on experience with enterprise-class systems. He was also a freelance writer for Ars Technica, TIME, USA Today, CNN, WIRED, and AOL's Daily Finance. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in library and information sciences from Florida State University. He believes in coyotes and time as an abstract.
TMFZahrim
X@TMFZahrim

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Texas Instruments. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Texas Instruments Stock Quote

Texas Instruments

NASDAQ: TXN
$216.78 (+0.00%) $+0.61
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Quote

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

NYSE: TSM
$335.22 (0.02%) $7.08
Samsung Electronics Stock Quote

Samsung Electronics

OTC: SSNL.F
$65.21 (+0.56%) $+23.41

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services