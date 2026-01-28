Accessibility Menu
Nvidia would have turned a one-time $10,000 investment into more than a million dollars in just a few years.

If you've been keeping up with the stock market in any way in recent years, you've probably heard about the semiconductor giant, Nvidia (NVDA 1.08%). It's hard not to know about it, given its amazing performance of late. Check it out:

Time Period

Average Annual Return

Past 3 years

113.9%

Past 5 years

68.8%

Past 10 years

74.7%

Past 15 years

47.4%

Data source: Morningstar.com, as of Jan. 23, 2026. Chart by author.

Two people outside, smiling and laughing.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now let's see what those average gains would have gotten you if you had been invested in Nvidia over those periods. Let's imagine that you invested $10,000 once, and it grew from there:

Time Period

You'd Have

Over the past 3 years

$96,470

Over the past 5 years

$136,520

Over past 10 years

$2.624 million

Over past 15 years

$3.111 million

Data source: YCharts, as of Jan. 26, 2026. Chart by author. 

Wowsa, right? Here's hoping that you have been invested in Nvidia for a bunch of years. However, if you haven't, is it too late to do so? Here's some good news: Probably not!

Nvidia stock remains attractively valued at recent levels, with a recent forward-looking price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 24, for example -- well below its five-year average of 37.

Here are some reasons to consider buying Nvidia to hold for the next five years, 10 years, or longer:

  • Once specializing in semiconductor chips for gaming, its chips are now widely used for artificial intelligence (AI) activities. Indeed, it's become the world's leading supplier of graphics processing units (GPUs) for data centers.
  • The companies investing in AI are doing so aggressively, which will require more and more chips.
  • Nvidia is expanding its scope, partnering with some major players as it moves to become an end-to-end platform spanning chips, software, and networking gear.

Don't assume it's too late for you to profit from Nvidia. It seems like a promising time to add some shares to your long-term portfolio.

About the Author

Selena Maranjian
Selena Maranjian is a contributing personal finance and investing expert at The Motley Fool. Selena has produced The Motley Fool’s nationally syndicated newspaper feature since 1997. She is the author of The Motley Fool Money Guide and Investment Clubs: How to Start and Run One the Motley Fool Way, and the co-author of The Motley Fool Investment Guide for Teens and several editions of The Motley Fool Investment Tax Guide. Prior to The Motley Fool, she worked as a high school teacher and public opinion analyst. She holds a master’s degree in teaching from Brown University and a master’s degree in finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
TMFSelena

