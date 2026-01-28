The Next 100x Crypto Gem Everyone's Sleeping On

Accessibility Menu
By Adam Spatacco Jan 28, 2026 at 11:16AM EST

Key Points

  • There are endless amounts of crypto tokens to explore for your portfolio.
  • The best-performing crypto assets are the ones with real-world utility.
  • Crypto tokens that have the ability to revolutionize financial services could be a winning long-term investment.

Some cryptocurrencies have proven to be market-beating investments over the last several years, but picking which to invest in is a daunting task.

Over the past decade, investors have become increasingly open-minded about complementing their stock positions with cryptocurrency. Perhaps the biggest influence behind crypto's mainstream acceptance are the astronomical gains seen in Bitcoin (BTC 4.33%) and Ethereum (ETH 5.71%) -- which have surged nearly 23,000% and 128,000% over the last 10 years.

Investors are interested and looking for the next breakout candidate.

In my view, Chainlink (LINK 5.89%) could be the next cryptocurrency to go parabolic. Let's explore what makes Chainlink unique and assess why it could be a winning investment in the long run.

What is Chainlink?

At its core, Chainlink is an oracle coin. This is a fancy way of saying that Chainlink provides the infrastructure to ensure smart contracts receive accurate data between different blockchain networks. While Chainlink's value proposition may seem mundane, the company's role within the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem should not be taken for granted.

Much like how a Bloomberg terminal provides the nuts and bolts of financial infrastructure for bankers or how the SWIFT network secures payment settlements at a global scale, Chainlink has the potential to become an influential tool for the next generation of AI-powered financial systems.

Purple and blue globe with various dots representing network connections.

Image source: Getty Images.

Why is Chainlink important?

Chainlink stands to benefit from the movement toward real-world tokenization as well as accelerating investment in AI infrastructure.

With more asset classes moving on-chain, financial institutions will need to increase investment in areas such as live market data feeds, secure identity authentication, and embedded compliance enforcement. In addition, AI-powered financial controls rely on programmatic data pipelines for decision-making.

Chainlink can be seen as the trust layer that bridges data infrastructure with on-chain settlement tailor-made for AI-driven financial protocols.

Is Chainlink a good investment?

Should Chainlink emerge as the industry standard in on-chain data, verification, and blockchain interoperability, its total addressable market (TAM) will expand far beyond niche pockets of the crypto landscape. This optionality is what gives Chainlink the potential to be a serious multibagger in the long run.

About the Author

Adam Spatacco
Adam Spatacco is a contributing Motley Fool technology analyst covering artificial intelligence, robotics, autonomous driving, e-commerce, and cybersecurity stocks. Previously, Adam was an investment banking analyst specializing in mergers and acquisitions, as well as debt and equity capital raises, for software companies. He later worked in corporate development at venture-backed technology start-ups. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from the University of Richmond.
TMFmoneyball
X@moneyballinvest

Adam Spatacco has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

