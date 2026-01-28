Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,916.31
-0.9%
-61.72
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,836.67
-0.4%
-178.93
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
23,433.22
-1.8%
-424.22
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$85,324.00
-4.1%
-$3,612.16
Arrow-Thin-Down
SBUX
$93.58
-1.7%
-$1.58
Arrow-Thin-Down
T
$24.73
+2.7%
+$0.66
Arrow-Thin-Down
GEV
$699.94
-1.6%
-$11.66
Arrow-Thin-Down
ASML
$1,428.27
+0.4%
+$5.35
Arrow-Thin-Down
NET
$176.22
-4.7%
-$8.66
Arrow-Thin-Down
INTC
$48.46
-0.7%
-$0.33
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$238.68
-1.8%
-$4.33
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$330.01
-1.9%
-$6.27
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$721.00
+7.8%
+$52.27
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$425.85
-11.6%
-$55.78
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$188.88
-1.4%
-$2.64
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$422.10
-2.2%
-$9.36
Daily Stock GainersDaily Stock LosersMost Active Stocks

Prediction: This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Will Crush the Market in 2026

By Catie Hogan Jan 28, 2026 at 2:19AM EST

Key Points

Microsoft released its in-house chip that will directly compete with Nvidia.

Here's an AI stock that'll crush the market in 2026, and no, it's not Nvidia (NVDA 1.38%). Microsoft (MSFT 11.58%) is going to have the best year among the AI leaders. Why is that? Because on Jan. 26, the software company revealed its long-awaited Maia 200 chip.

Microsoft Stock Quote

NASDAQ: MSFT

Microsoft
Today's Change
(-11.58%) $-55.78
Current Price
$425.85

This is Microsoft's second-generation in-house chip that's used for artificial intelligence (AI) inference. Inference is the "doing" stage of AI, where trained AI models move into solving real problems.

Microsoft's Maia 200 is ready to compete

Microsoft lagged behind its competitors in designing its own AI chips. This release marks an important milestone in the AI race between the tech industry's giants. The Maia 200 chip is built on Taiwan Semiconductor's 3-nanometer process.

A bearded person sits at their desktop computer with a laptop nearby. The person is observing what looks like stock trends on the screen.

Image source: Getty Images.

Maia 200 will directly compete with Nvidia's inference GPUs as well as Amazon's Trainium and Alphabet's Google TPU. Microsoft says Maia 200 has 30% better performance than its competitors for the same price. This bang-for-the-buck advantage is significant as price sensitivity grows in the sector. Microsoft's AI team will be the first to use Maia 200, but wider availability is expected to roll out in the near future.

Microsoft's deployment of Maia 200 reduces its reliance on third parties. As the company rolls out the chip to a wider audience, it will also generate new revenue, including its availability for rent for Azure cloud customers. Maia 200's predecessor was not available to rent.

Microsoft's stock is down a little over 2% to start 2026. The software company's forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is currently under 30. Microsoft surpassed $3.5 trillion in market cap in 2025, and by that metric is the fourth-largest company in the world. Still, a successful launch of Maia 200 could mean serious growth for Microsoft as it sends a significant counterpunch to Nvidia's dominance.

Nvidia Stock Quote

NASDAQ: NVDA

Nvidia
Today's Change
(-1.38%) $-2.64
Current Price
$188.88

Expect to see results in late 2026

I anticipate Maia 200's impact to really pick up steam as we head into the latter part of 2026. Azure and Microsoft's cloud businesses will continue to grow substantially throughout the year. Microsoft reported a 40% increase in Azure and other cloud services revenue in its first quarter fiscal year 2026 earnings report.

As Microsoft moves Maia 200 from in-house to general availability, I expect this chip to make a real mark in the AI chip race and help accelerate Microsoft's growth in Azure and cloud services. Will it overtake Nvidia? That's probably not likely, but it could do some serious damage and help Microsoft stay atop the leaderboard.

You heard it here: Microsoft will be the AI stock of the year.

Read Next

About the Author

Catie Hogan
Catie is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering technology, consumer goods, transportation, industrials, materials, and energy. She's the founder of the family finances newsletter, Cents of Humor. Catie was formerly the Head of Advice & Coaching at Parthean and an advisor at Element Financial Group. She's the writer and a producer of the hit off-Broadway show, Vape! The Grease Parody. Catie has a degree in journalism from Emerson College.
TMFCatieHogan

Catie Hogan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Microsoft Stock Quote

Microsoft

NASDAQ: MSFT
$425.85 (0.12%) $55.78
Nvidia Stock Quote

Nvidia

NASDAQ: NVDA
$188.88 (0.01%) $2.64
Alphabet Stock Quote

Alphabet

NASDAQ: GOOGL
$328.14 (0.02%) $7.87
Amazon Stock Quote

Amazon

NASDAQ: AMZN
$238.68 (0.02%) $4.33
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Quote

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

NYSE: TSM
$334.17 (0.02%) $8.13
Alphabet Stock Quote

Alphabet

NASDAQ: GOOG
$330.01 (0.02%) $6.27

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services